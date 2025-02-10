Nick Sirianni switched Air Jordan sneakers just before Super Bowl LIX kicked off
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
NFL head coaches are notorious for their attention to detail. Their focus can sometimes cross into obsession. However, it is hard to argue with the results when they hoist up the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.
Last night, Nick Sirianni had his team ready to play in Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Everything from Sirianni's play calls to his sneakers was well planned.
In fact, Sirianni took the field in one pair of Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers before calling an audible and switching to a different colorway of the same model before kick-off. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the head coach's kicks.
Media and fans first spotted Sirianni stepping onto the field for pregame warmups wearing the Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Lucky Green" colorway. It is hard to argue with wearing iconic sneakers in team colors.
The "Lucky Green" colorway was released in May 2023 for $110 in adult sizes. The colorway has sold out online since its release, but fans can still find the green and black kicks for below retail price in most sizes on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
While Sirianni's initial choice of shoes was more than appropriate for the Big Game, something must not sat right with the head coach. So, Sirianni retreated to the locker room and came out in a different colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low.
Just before the pregame festivities began, Sirianni returned to the field wearing the Air Jordan 1 Low in the "Black Elephant" colorway. The black-on-black sneakers featured the iconic elephant print pattern that has appeared on countless Air Jordans over the years.
The "Black Elephant" colorway was released in October 2023 for $125 in adult sizes. The all-black kicks feature more premium materials but can still be found on sneaker resale websites for over $200 in most sizes.
Athletes, coaches, and fans who want to dress like Sirianni in their team colors are in luck. Several general-release colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Low are available at retail prices on the Nike website.
Hopefully, one day, we will get a reason for Sirianni's decision to switch up his sneakers before the Super Bowl. In the meantime, we cannot question his decision-making.
Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
More NFL Sneakers News
Jordan Brand designed player-exclusive cleats for Jalen Hurts to wear in Super Bowl LIX.
Lionel Messi rallied adidas athletes to support Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX.
Jordan Brand used a Teddy Pendergrass song to call out the haters in a new ad celebrating Jalen Hurts.
Travis Kelce rocks player-exclusive Air Jordan 11 cleats in Super Bowl LIX.