Lionel Messi rallied adidas athletes to support Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs were not able to complete the three-peat with a win in Super Bowl LIX. However, that does not take away from the accomplishments of Patrick Mahomes or his footwear and apparel sponsor, adidas.
During the NFL season, Mahomes and adidas made a significant impact both on and off the field. Before Super Bowl weekend, adidas athletes wished good luck to Mahomes in a viral video that featured cameos from many of the world's most popular athletes.
Earlier in Super Bowl week, Mahomes arrived in New Orleans in a Mardi Gras-inspired purple colorway of his Mahomes 2 signature shoe. Then, in anticipation of the Big Game in New Orleans, adidas gathered several of its top athletes at its Brand Hub located in the French Quarter.
Individual icons in their own sport, athletes like Lionel Messi, Tyreek Hill, and Micah Parsons, brought to life the Three Stripes family as everyone rallied behind Mahomes and his chase of a monumental third straight Super Bowl win.
Before the Super Bowl, adidas released an iconic "family picture" featuring its top athletes. Even better, it was more than a photo shoot. The superstars stuck around to support Mahomes.
As rumored, soccer legend Lionel Messi was at last night's Super Bowl in New Orleans along with his family and friends as they cheered on Mahomes from an adidas suite. Messi arrived to the Super Bowl wearing adidas sweats and an unreleased pair of Messi x adidas Superstar 82 sneakers.
As the GOAT of fútbol got ready to witness the rising GOAT of football chased a historic third straight Super Bowl win, Messi was joined by other adidas athletes Hill, Parsons, Anna Hall and Darius Slayton.
While their respective seasons are over, athletes and fans can still shop the Mahomes signature collection and the Messi signature collection on the adidas website. The legendary sportswear brand has done a phenomenal job of putting out products in the names of its biggest stars.
