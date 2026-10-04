Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Cincinnati Reds' Returns for MLB Playoffs

The Cincinnati Reds fell well short of the postseason, but baseball fans in Cincy still have reason to celebrate this October. Baseball legend Ken Griffey Jr.'s signature Nike sneakers return in a Reds-inspired colorway for the first time in 15 years for the MLB Playoffs.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Cincinnati Reds' dropped only once before, in 2011, as a tribute to the Hall of Famer's time with the club. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the long-awaited retro sneakers.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Cincinnati Reds' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Cincinnati Reds' colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 9. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $180 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.

As always, the most limited-edition colorways of Griffey's Nike sneakers sell out the fastest. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Just be prepared to pay over the retail price.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Cincinnati Reds' colorway. | Nike

The 'Cincinnati Reds' colorway sports a Varsity Red upper with wavy White side panels. Bold splashes of Black throughout the silhouette are reminiscent of the Reds' uniforms during Griffey's era with the team.

Nike Swooshes appear all over the shoe, with Griffey's No. 24 popping off the ankle strap. Underfoot, the retro Nike Baseball branding appears on the rugged outsole. The final outcome was a colorway as smooth as Griffey's silky swing.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Cincinnati Reds' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 was once a cutting-edge shoe that was capable of running down fly balls on AstroTurf outfields or getting in workouts in the weight room. Nowadays, the sneakers are stylish enough to wear to the ballpark.

The silhouette features a synthetic leather upper combined with textile for a heritage design. The hook-and-loop strap across the ankle provides a secure fit. Underfoot, the Max Air in the forefoot and heel cushions every step. Lastly, the rubber outsole is durable enough to last for a long time.

Nike x Ken Griffey Jr.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Cincinnati Reds' colorway. | Nike

Griffey was a Nike athlete throughout his entire Hall of Fame career and remains a fan favorite among Millennials. The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 debuted in 1996 and was an instant success. Nike even ran Griffey for President as part of a legendary marketing campaign.

From the left-handed swing to the backward hat to the Nike sneakers, it's easy to see why Griffey was effortlessly cool. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from MLB and beyond.