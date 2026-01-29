Nike Air Max 95 City Pack Collection Celebrates Sneaker Culture

The Nike Air Max line transcends borders, bringing together the best cultures and speaking a universal language for sneakerheads. After an epic collaboration with Yu-Gi-Oh! in August 2025, the Nike Air Max 95 has returned with another collection that will excite fans around the world.

Nike has introduced the Air Max 95 City Pack collection. It is an exclusive footwear and apparel capsule celebrating the iconic silhouette's enduring influence worldwide, three decades after its inception.

The City Pack collection is more than a modern extension of a timeless icon; it salutes the Air Max 95's pioneering spirit with four bold footwear styles and complementary apparel inspired by regional craft and street-level entrepreneurship. Each piece is inspired by local communities and the intrepid athletes who call them home.

Nike Air Max 95 "Atelier"

The Nike Air Max 95 "Atelier" colorway. | Nike

The "Atelier" style honors the new collectives redefining the creative hustle in Paris' "third space" studios, featuring a neutral gradient upper that fades into the Air Max 95's signature black midsole.

Nike Air Max 95 "Hong Kong"

The Nike Air Max 95 "Hong Kong" colorway. | Nike

The "Hong Kong" colorway honors the city's bold cultural attitude. Red gradients on the upper mirror the glow of Hong Kong's iconic neon-lit streets. The textures reflect the city's own hustle, absorbing and remixing diverse influences to fuel an unstoppable pulse. Hidden in the glow of the Hong Kong night, the continuous exchange and friction of ideas sparks constant inspiration.

Nike Air Max 95 "I-95"

The Nike Air Max 95 "I-95" colorway. | Nike

The "I-95" design combines the strength of community, bike life around I-95, and the streets of Baltimore. It features an all-black upper and distinct metal eyelets.

Nike Air Max 95 "Seongsu"

The Nike Air Max 95 "Seongsu" colorway. | Nike

The "Seongsu" colorway draws on the dynamic, evolving energy of Seoul's vibrant neighborhood. Known for its subway station number, 211, connecting history and innovation through an expressive gray upper, black accents, and red laces inspired by the city's reimagined creative spaces.

Release Information

The Nike Air Max 95 City Pack "Hong Kong" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 City Pack collection will be available beginning February 7 across the Nike SNKRS app and select Nike partner retailers. City Pack apparel includes classic sportswear staples restyled for today's moment, as well as striking pieces inspired by motorsports and gaming culture.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

More Footwear News

The Grateful Dead and Oregon Ducks teamed up on the Nike Sabrina 3.

Bronny James debuted his signature Nike logo.

The Nike LeBron 23 "Out For Redemption" celebrates the 2008 Team USA.

Foot Locker announces 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Takeover.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" drops this week.