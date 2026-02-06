Nike Designed a Golf Shoe for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open

The 2026 WM Phoenix Open has already teed off, and there has been no shortage of exciting storylines stemming from golf's wildest tournament. Best of all, there have been plenty of amazing golf shoes worn at the PGA event.

Multiple sportswear brands have leaned into the spirit of the Phoenix Open with collaborations and limited-edition colorways. That includes Nike, which just redesigned one of its most iconic shoes for the courses at TPC Scottsdale.

The Nike Air Max '95 G "Waste Management Open" dropped on Friday, February 6. Online shoppers can still buy the golf shoes for $230 in adult sizes on Nike.com and at select retailers.

Surprisingly, these special-edition golf shoes have not sold out yet. However, shoppers who miss their window will be able to find the Nike Air Max '95 golf shoes on trusted sneker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.

Designed for the Desert

Fans gave this colorway the "Waste Management Open" moniker, as it is not an official collaboration between Nike and the tournament. In fact, Nike goes out of its way to just drop hints at the clear inspiration.

In Nike's product description, it says the colorway is inspired by the "sun-stained terrain surrounding golf's rowdiest showdown and the rawhide that once ran on its gristly grounds."

The silhouette sports a blend of Coconut Milk, Sail, and Summit White on the cowboy-tough upper with Stadium Green detailing completing the look.

Style and Performance

The Nike Air Max '95 G is a redesigned version of the iconic lifestyle sneaker. It contains bouncy Nike Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot for a comfortable ride. Meanwhile, the rubber-lugged outsole provides torsional support in the base and reliable traction.

Additional changes include changes to the foam collar. The golf-right collar height, shape, and foam offer all-day comfort for both swinging and walking.

Athletes and fans can expect more footwear highlights from Scottsdale this weekend. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the golf world and beyond.

