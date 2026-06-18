Nike Caitlin 1 vs. WNBA Stars' Signature Shoes: Which Is Best?

Yesterday, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark became the fifth active WNBA player to get a signature sneaker line. As promised, the highly anticipated Nike Caitlin 1 introduced new performance technology and marked a new chapter in Clark's footwear history.

But how does the unreleased model stack up against other WNBA players' signature sneakers? Every player and fan has their preferred setup, but everything from the price to the tech specs tells us what brands believe a shoe is worth. Below is a breakdown of each of the five signature basketball shoes in the WNBA.

Nike Caitlin 1

The Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

Price: The Nike Caitlin 1 has a retail price of $140 in North America and $135 internationally. The shoes launch in the "Race Blue" colorway on October 1, 2026. Fans can shop Clark's collection at Nike.com.

Tech Specs: Performance highlights include an articulated forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit paired with Cushlon foam. The biggest innovation is the new Nike Opticast upper that is promoted as reducing drag and enhancing on-court movement efficiency.

Hype: Popularity is subjective, but no one can deny the level of attention given to Clark's footwear since she entered the WNBA. She has not yet played a game, but already has the most popular shoe in the sport.

Nike A'Two

The Nike A'Two. | Nike

Price: The Nike A'Two has a retail price of $145-$155 in adult sizes and $112-$122 in big kid sizes. The shoes are available in several colorways, including custom options. Fans can shop A'ja Wilson's signature collection at Nike.com.

Tech Specs: Performance technology includes a Cushlon 3.0 foam with a soft layer of extra foam on top for extra comfort. Meanwhile, a snappy bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit adds extra bounce in each step. Lastly, the herringbone traction pattern is tried-and-true.

Hype: The first several colorways of Wilson's first signature shoe sold out. Plus, Malia Obama helped direct an incredible commercial for the Nike A'One. Wilson's sophomore sneaker has not enjoyed the same level of excitement, but is still highly-regarded by hoopers.

Nike Sabrina 4

The Nike Sabrina 4. | Nike

Price: The Nike Sabrina 4 launches in July 2026 for $135 in adult sizes, $107 in big kid sizes, and $97 in little kid sizes. Fans can shop Sabrina Ionescu's signature collection at Nike.com.

Tech Specs: The biggest innovation incorporated into the model is a new TPU FlyPlate. Meanwhile, the forefoot Air Zoom unit and Cushlon 3.0 midsole are on par with Clark and Wilson's shoes.

Hype: Ionescu's first signature basketball shoe was transcendent. It is widely considered the first women's basketball shoe to cross over into the NBA. To their credit, Nike and Ionescu have kept the momentum going over four consecutive years. Ionescu has gone on two international tours to promote her sneaker line and grow her global celebrity.

Reebok Angel Reese 1

The Reebok Angel Reese 1. | Reebok

Price: The Reebok Angel Reese 1 has a retail price of $130-$140 in adult sizes and $110 in grade school sizes. Fans can shop Angel Reese's signature collection at Reebok.com.

Tech Specs: The model features Reebok's Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot with strategically-placed pods of nitrogen-infused SuperFloat foam. Its Exoskeleton upper with molded TPU and cutouts offers support and ventilation. Lastly, the high-abrasion rubber outsole is more durable than most basketball shoes.

Hype: Reese's debut hoop shoe has jump-started Reebok's return to performance basketball. The first several colorways sold out, and the brand continues to come up with exciting new designs. Some NBA players have even worn the Reebok Angel Reese 1 during games.

PUMA Stewie 5

The PUMA Stewie 5. | PUMA

Price: The PUMA Stewie 5 has a retail price of $125 in adult sizes. Fans can shop Breanna Stewart's signature collection at PUMA.com.

Tech Specs: Performance technology includes PUMA's NITRO and ProFoam underfoot for responsive cushioning. A lightweight engineered upper with perforations offers breathability. Lastly, a unique high-abrasion tread pattern decouples the forefoot from the heel.

Hype: Even after Stewart's fifth signature shoe, hoopers and fans still get excited every time a new model hits shelves. Stewart has the longest-running active signature sneaker line in the WNBA and is regarded as the legend that she is.

Final Thoughts

The Nike Caitlin 1. | Nike

No one other than Clark has played in the Nike Caitlin 1 yet. So, performance reviews are obviously not out yet. However, judging by the pricing and performance technology, Clark's debut hoop shoe is on par with every other WNBA star's signature shoe.

Some hoopers might prefer one model over the other based on weight or cushion, but the differences are marginal on paper. Then again, everyone could be in for a surprise once these shoes finally hit shelves.

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