Storm vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, July 9

Five straight losses have sent the Atlanta Dream tumbling down the WNBA standings, but they have a potential bounce-back spot on Thursday at home against the Seattle Storm.

Seattle has just six wins in the 2026 season, and it has struggled on the road, going 2-9 in 11 games. As a result, oddsmakers have set the Dream as 10.5-point favorites at home in this matchup.

Still, Seattle won by 15 points at home against Atlanta back on June 27, and it’s coming off an impressive win over the short-handed Los Angeles Sparks earlier this week.

Seattle is actually 12-11 against the spread in the 2026 season, an impressive mark for a team that is 12th in the WNBA with a minus-6.0 net rating.

Allish Gray, Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard and the Dream still have the sixth-best net rating in the league, and they are 6-3 at home this season. Can bettors trust them to bounce back on Thursday night?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this rematch between the Storm and Dream.

Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Storm +10.5 (-115)

Dream -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Storm: +440

Dream: -600

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Storm vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Storm record: 6-17

Dream record: 12-9

Storm vs. Dream Injury Reports

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Dream Injury Report

Aaliyah Nye -- questionable

Brionna Jones -- out

Storm vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese 11+ Rebounds (-162)

This season, Angel Reese is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game for the Dream, and she’s picked up 12 or more boards in four of her last five games.

She did fall short of this total against Seattle on June 27, grabbing nine rebounds, but I still believe this is a great matchup for the All-Star forward. Seattle is dead last in the W in rebound percentage, and it ranks 14th in the league in opponent rebounds per game.

Reese should be able to push her season average in this matchup, and it’s worth noting that she’s picked up 11 or more rebounds in 12 of her 21 appearances this season.

Storm vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Seattle is one of the worst road teams in the league this season, but I think this line is a little much with the Dream on a five-game skid.

Atlanta lost three games to the Golden State Valkyries, one to Seattle and one to Washington during this streak, and it’s just 5-4 against the spread now at home.

Both of these teams rank in the top seven in the league in defensive rating, and the Dream have really fallen off on offense as of late, dropping to seventh in the league in offensive rating. Over their last 10 games, the Dream are a much different team, posting a plus-0.8 net rating (they’re plus-4.6 for the season) with a defensive rating that is No. 10 in the league.

Seattle is 14th in the league in points per game, but it hung a whopping 105 points on Atlanta late last month.

Until the Dream turn things around on that end of the floor, they’re going to be vulnerable against the spread when favored by this much. I’ll take a shot on Seattle to cover on Thursday night.

Pick: Storm +10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .