Nike is Dropping LeBron James' Iconic "Drew League" Shoes
For more than two decades, LeBron James has been a constant source of entertainment for basketball fans and sneakerheads — even during the dog days of summer.
Three years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers forward not only made the pilgrimage to the Drew League, but put on an unforgettable 42-point performance.
James wore the unreleased Nike LeBron 20 during his legendary performance, and while the model eventually dropped in dozens of colorways, it never hit shelves in the pink "Drew League" colorway.
The Nike LeBron 20 "Pink Gaze and Metallic Silver" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, August 1. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $210 in adult sizes at Nike.com and select retailers like Foot Locker.
This is not an official collaboration between Nike and the Drew League. The iconic summer pro-am basketball tournament parted ways with Nike in 2022, agreeing to a multi-year sponsorship deal with adidas.
While there is no direct mention of the Drew League, fans will always correlate these sneakers with James' iconic exhibition game.
James' signature sneaker line has already released two installments since the Nike LeBron 20, but the model remains one of the most popular silhouettes in recent years.
The Nike LeBron 20 was designed to be lighter and lower to the ground. It is comfortable and supportive, yet low-cut, and feathery-fast.
The silhouette returns in a monochromatic Pink Gaze look that is complemented by subtle hits of Metallic Silver on the Nike Swoosh logos.
Earlier this month, Bronny James debuted the shoes during his first NBA Summer League game. Little did we know the Lakers' sophomore was teasing an upcoming retro release.
With the NBA offseason hitting a lull, fans can thank the Nike LeBron line for giving us something exciting. Even better, news of the upcoming Nike LeBron 23 should be coming within the next few weeks.
