Kevin Durant's Nike Sneakers Honor the Seattle SuperSonics
Once upon a time in the Pacific Northwest, there was a small market franchise that was anything but dreary. The Seattle SuperSonics were one of the most exciting teams with an extremely passionate fan base.
Unfortunately for the SuperSonics, they only enjoyed one year of perennial NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. After Durant's rookie season, the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City and rebranded itself as the Thunder.
Durant is now preparing for his 18th NBA season and fifth franchise as he starts a new era with the Houston Rockets. But first, Durant is paying tribute to the city that drafted him second in the 2007 NBA Draft.
Shopping Information
The Nike KD 18 "Rain City" colorway dropped on July 22 for $155 in adult sizes at Nike.com. Luckily for fans, the basketball shoes are still available in almost every size.
The "Rain City" colorway sports a Black upper complemented by Anthracite mesh. Meanwhile, University Gold provides the outlining of the shoe with hits of Fir, bringing it home to Seattle.
Additional details include raindrops on the midsole and insole. Best of all, Durant's draft date (6.28.07) is stitched inside the shoe's tongues.
Details
Tech specs for the Nike KD 18 include a combination of Air Zoom cushioning and Nike Air inside the Cushlon foam underfoot, radial traction pattern, and a breathable mesh upper.
Durant is known for his stamina on the court, and the ultra-lightweight and bouncy Nike KD 18 helps the veteran power forward stay energized on the hardwood.
While the "Rain City" colorway is amazing, it cannot compare to the super limited-edition Fanatics Fest Exclusive "Seattle Sonics" colorway that dropped earlier this summer (18 pairs total). Nevertheless, as long as Seattle is getting recognition, it is a good thing.
Fans can expect to see Durant start his new chapter with the Houston Rockets in the Nike KD 18. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
The Nike KD 18 is already 34% off online.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "Dynamo" pays tribute to Houston's MLS team.
Ja Morant takes over New York on the Nike World Tour.
Kobe Bryant's WNBA-themed Nike slides are $42 online.