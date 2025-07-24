NBA Legend Steve Nash Stars in Hilarious Nike Sabrina 3 Ad
The hype for New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's third signature Nike basketball shoe is reaching new heights before even hitting most shelves around the world.
The Nike Sabrina 3 was all over WNBA All-Star Weekend, and even grabbed the spotlight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The orange "Bring The Heat" colorway dropped in limited numbers to celebrate All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. However, the Nike Sabrina 3 officially launched today in the "Blueprint" colorway in adult ($135) and kid ($100) sizes at Nike.com.
Continuing the "Blueprint" theme, Nike has released a hilarious 1-minute ad called "Hoop Improvement."
As a nod to the hit television show Home Improvement, Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Nash stars as the 'hoop-head handyman' and is joined by men's and women's basketball stars in the comical commercial.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, ESPN host Andraya Carter, and USC Trojans commit Jazzy Davidson all deliver funny one-liners in their brief cameos.
Nash walks through a home renovation explaining the upgrades to Ionescu's signature sneaker with tongue-in-cheek lines and double entendres.
While Nash's fake mustache was great, the star of the commercial was Ionescu. The WNBA All-Star showed off her star power while hooping in her new basketball shoes.
This was a classic advertisement that is reminiscent of many great Nike commercials from the past. Fans can expect more exciting developments from Ionescu and Nike down the stretch of the WNBA regular season.
The Nike Sabrina 3 "Blueprint" colorway was unveiled earlier this month. Nike touted the performance basketball shoe as the "new go-to sneaker" for hoopers around the world who are constantly sharpening their skills to master every facet of the game.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
