Devin Booker's Nike Sneakers Honor the Iconic 1995 NBA All-Star Game
The Phoenix Suns missed the NBA Playoffs in an overall disastrous season. One of the few bright spots of the Suns' campaign was shooting guard Devin Booker.
Booker averaged roughly 26 points and seven assists per game. Best of all, his first signature Nike sneaker was the only model on the market going toe-to-toe with Anthony Edwards' first adidas hoop shoe.
The Nike Book 1 started off slow and received plenty of criticism for unimaginative colorways, but Booker's basketball shoe heated up with some incredible styles hitting shelves. The best yet is dropping later this week.
The Nike Book 1 "Wild Berry and Dusty Cactus" (also called the "1995 All-Star Game") drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 2.
Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $150 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app.
There is a strong chance these highly-coveted kicks sell out upon release, and some fans may have to resort to buying the sneakers on trusted resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The "1995 All-Star Game" colorway features an unmistakable shade of Duty Green Cactus stacked on an orange sunburst, popping off of a vibrant purple upper.
Incredible details include five-studded stars on the heels and Booker's jersey number on the lateral forefoot. It's a true homage to Phoenix and one of the best NBA All-Star Game uniforms ever created.
The tech specs for this colorway remain the same as every other version of the Nike Book 1. The model boasts a workwear-inspired upper for durability, a top-loaded Air Zoom unit inside the foam insole, and a strong plastic plate in the midfoot, providing stability.
The Nike Book 1 is nearing the end of its production cycle, and we hate to see it go. Booker's debut hoop shoe heated up over time and is providing a clutch finish with some truly amazing designs.
