Adidas Takes Shots at LeBron James in Anthony Edwards Ad
Adidas has rolled out one of the most memorable and irreverent marketing campaigns in sports history for Anthony Edwards.
Over the past year, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard has marked his first signature sneaker in a series of viral videos set against a peach background (a nod to his home state of Georgia).
On Wednesday night, Edwards and the Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 103-96 in a series-clinching victory.
While we are still awaiting another adidas video in front of the peach-colored background, the brand did not miss the opportunity to promote Edwards with a pointed social media post squared at Lakers forward LeBron James.
Shortly after the Timberwolves sent the Lakers packing for the off-season, the official adidas Basketball social media accounts shared the same post.
The infamous picture of Edwards celebrating by pointing his finger at Luka Doncic (Doncic was cropped out) with the message, "The King Slayer."
Adidas simply captioned the post, "Believe That." Those two words are the tagline from Edwards' marketing campaign and the clarion call for his rapidly growing fanbase.
In addition to bouncing James and the Lakers out of the Western Conference Playoffs, Edwards has had the hottest hoop shoe on the market for two consecutive NBA regular seasons.
Edwards' first signature basketball shoe, the adidas AE 1 (Mid and Low), has taken the basketball world by storm and rejuvenated the sneaker community.
There have been countless exciting colorways released, and some of them are still available online at adidas and Foot Locker. At $110, the adidas AE 1 offers solid performance technology with incredible style.
James has set an impossibly high standard for NBA players who come after him, but Edwards continues to rapidly build his resume while chipping away at the throne of "King James."
