Nike Champions LA Soccer Culture with Paisaboys and Badfriend
Across the world of soccer, Nike remains one of the premier brands for innovation and cultural connection with the sport.
Continuing on this vision, Nike has partnered with Paisaboys and Badfriend for the Special Edition Toma LA Capsule Collection and Tournament Kits.
Combining a future-obsessed mindset and DIY design ethos, each collaboration partner was "tasked with co-creating match kits for the Toma LA neighborhood crews, including player jerseys, as well as a capsule collection."
Inspired by their heritage and growing up in LA, each kit is representative of a local neighborhood that Paisaboys and Badfriend were able to create distinctive designs by leaning into references across mixed media, illustration, 3D Claymation, stenciling, and sculpture – turning out custom kits that blend style, identity, and performance.
Players from the neighborhood crews participating in the Toma LA July finals will don the Paisaboys and Badfriend Toma LA kits.
Neighborhood Crews who will be wearing the Badfriend x Nike Toma LA kits include: Culture FC, Football for Her, House of 626, and Tiki-Taka. The Paisaboys x Nike Toma LA kits will be worn by Insainz, La Comunidad, Toque, and Venice Beach Football Club (VBFC).
Beginning on July 26, the Toma LA x Paisaboys and Toma LA x Badfriend capsule collections will be sold with exclusive first access at the Toma LA Finals, and then will become available on July 31 at Niky’s Santa Monica and select LA retailers (Undefeated – La Brea, Union LA, Homebred, Sally’s Shoes – El Monte, Bodega LA, Private Sneakers Long Beach and BAIT Melrose).
