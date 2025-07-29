LeBron James Secretly Tests the Nike LeBron 23 in All-Black
Over the past 23 years, much of the conversation during the NBA off-season has centered around LeBron James. Not just what James does on the basketball court, but what he accomplishes in the footwear industry worldwide.
James never misses an opportunity to keep the sneaker community on its toes by debuting new kicks on a near-nightly basis.
As the league's all-time leading scorer prepares for another season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he is also testing out his next signature Nike basketball shoe.
On Monday, videos circulated online showing James working out in an all-black sample version of the Nike LeBron 23. James's stealth debut of his upcoming hoop shoe in late July matches perfectly with his usual schedule.
It is customary for NBA players to test out early prototypes of their signature basketball shoes in all-black colorways.
This allows the sneaker company to conceal details before the launch date and make any last-second adjustments. Fans who follow the footwear industry have seen all of the major players take this approach.
Unfortunately for sneakerheads, the all-black wear-test colorway did its job of hiding details of James' mystery hoop shoe. However, the overall silhouette looks similar to the Nike LeBron 22.
Currently, there are no official images, pricing, tech specs, or release dates for the Nike LeBron 23. Nike usually launches James' newest signature sneaker in the early fall, so fans can expect to learn more very soon.
Fans eager to get their hands on a new pair of Nike LeBron sneakers do not have to wait. Currently, the Nike LeBron 22 is available at a major discount in select styles at Nike.com.
For almost a quarter-century, James has been the face of Nike Basketball. As the end of James' playing career approaches, fans can expect Nike to make the most out of his final seasons in the NBA.
James has spoken about his sneaker history a lot over the past year. He even told Travis Kelce why he turned down a $10 million check from Reebok when he was a high school senior on a podcast appearance.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
