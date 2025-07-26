Kobe Bryant's Last Signature Nike Sneaker Returns in 2026
Next April will mark one decade since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant played his final NBA game. No basketball fan will ever forget Bryant's 60-point farewell game, and no sneakerhead will ever forget his kicks.
Bryant wore his 11th and final signature Nike basketball shoe throughout the 2015-16 NBA regular season. The countdown to his final game, complemented by Nike's marketing, was exhilarating.
Bryant wanted the Nike Kobe 11 to be his last signature model, focusing instead on the A.D. and eventually the Protro series during retirement. So, the Nike Kobe 11 holds a special place in the hearts of many fans.
According to sneaker industry insiders, the Nike Kobe 11 will be returning in Protro form in Summer 2026. The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro is reportedly dropping in a "Black/Metallic Gold" colorway for $200 in adult sizes.
That is exciting news for fans, as it sounds like the iconic "Fade to Black" colorway worn by Bryant during his last game.
The Nike Kobe 11 "Fade to Black" dropped in limited supply for $200 in adult sizes on April 13, 2016. The shoes now fetch well over $1,000 in most sizes on sneaker resale websites.
But Bryant's 11th and final signature Nike sneaker was far more than just the epic "Fade to Black" colorway. The Nike Kobe 11 (Elite and Engineered Mesh) dropped in dozens of colorways. Even better, Nike gave online shoppers customization options to personalize the legendary hoop shoes.
In addition to looking sharp, the Nike Kobe 11 performed at the highest levels. The Elite version featured a Flyknit upper, Zoom Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot. Lastly, the outsole consisted of translucent rubber with a herringbone pattern for traction and durability.
If the Nike Kobe 11 is indeed returning next year, that means all but three installments of Bryant's signature line will have been released by then (Nike Kobe 2, Nike Kobe, 7 and Nike Kobe 10).
Even the Nike Kobe 3 is returning as a low-top later this year. So, athletes and fans have plenty to look forward to as the signature Nike Kobe line continues to dominate the hardwood a decade after it's last new model.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
Kobe Bryant's WNBA-themed Nike slides are $42 online.
How many Nike Kobe 6 'Solar Orange' dropped?
Caitlin Clark debuts the Nike Kobe 6 "Cookie Monster" colorway.
A'ja Wilson debuts the Nike A'One "AKA" colorway.