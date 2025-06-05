Fake Air Jordans Inspired SGA's Converse Sneakers for NBA Finals
The 2025 NBA Finals tip off tonight, and every player will wear their freshest shoes. Just yesterday, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuted a new colorway of his first signature sneaker.
Gilgeous-Alexander has debuted several colorways of the unreleased Converse SHAI 001, but the "MASI BLUE" might be the best yet. Not only does it feature Thunder blue, but it also has a hilarious and heartfelt meaning behind it.
The new colorway is dedicated to Gilgeous-Alexander's brother Thomasi. Gilgeous-Alexander recently explained the inspiration during yesterday's practice in Oklahoma City. Below is an official NBA Instagram video of Gilgeous-Alexander explaining the story of the colorway.
"This is my brother's favorite color. Growing up, he had some fake Air Jordans that were this color. He wore them everywhere," said Gilgeous-Alexander.
The newly-crowned NBA MVP added, "So, that's kind of the inspo behind this color. He also just loves to wear this color."
The shoe looks great, and many sneakerheads can relate to wearing fake Air Jordans. They are far more affordable and often appear in wild colorways that were never released.
Speaking of basketball shoes that never get released, sneakerheads are growing impatient with the Converse SHAI 001.
Yesterday, Converse posted a short teaser of the new colorway on social media, and the replies were mixed.
While everyone agreed the new style looked sharp, hoopers and fans are frustrated that the Converse SHAI 001 still has not launched. Gilgeous-Alexander has debuted a handful of colorways, but still no official release date.
The Converse SHAI 001 is scheduled to launch in Fall 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. However, Converse is missing out an opportunity for shoppers eager to buy the new basketball shoes.
If Gilgeous-Alexander caps off his career year with an NBA Championship, the demand will never be higher for the Converse SHAI 001.
