The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" Didn't Take Off — Still in Stock Online
Yesterday was a busy day on the sneaker release calendar, and sometimes high-traffic days result in delays — even for rare flights.
The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" was released on Friday, May 30. Unfortunately for Michael Jordan's retro sneakers, it came at the same time as the Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" drop. It would be difficult for any shoe to compete with that new colorway.
Much to the surprise of sneakerheads, the Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" did not sell out online. Shoppers can still find the old-school basketball shoes available at retail price. Below is a detailed look and breakdown for online shoppers.
The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" dropped in full-family sizing on the Nike SNKRS app: adult ($210), big kids ($160), little kids ($100), and toddler ($85) sizes.
Currently, the sneakers are still available in all sizes across different websites: Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett, and other select retailers.
Eventually, the Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" will fly off shelves (even if the departure time took longer than expected). When that happens, shoppers can visit sneaker resale websites like eBay, GOAT, and StockX.
The "Rare Air" is an homage to the imperfections found on early Jordan samples with mismatched "Nike Air" logos on the heel tabs.
The smooth black leather upper is complemented by a suede heel overlay. Hits of Military Blue are added throughout the upper and midsole detailing. Lastly, the Jumpman logo pops off the tongues in Chile Red.
Meanwhile, the Air Jordan 3 stays true to the original shoes worn by MJ during his iconic era with the Chicago Bulls. First debuted in 1988, Jordan's third signature sneaker enjoys unwavering popularity after all these years.
The old-school sneakers feature visible Nike Air technology combined with a soft foam midsole to provide lightweight cushioning. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole adds durable traction.
The model is no longer suited for performance basketball but has become an everyday shoe for sneakerheads all over the globe.
