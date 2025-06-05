Kicks

Buy the Best Basketball Shoes for the NBA Finals at Foot Locker

Foot Locker has an All-Star lineup of the best basketball shoes ready for the NBA Finals.

Pat Benson

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort wears the adidas Harden Vol 9.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort wears the adidas Harden Vol 9. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

What a year it has been for signature sneaker lines in the NBA. Hoopers and fans have been treated to countless new drops from the league's best players.

Best of all, we still have the NBA Finals ahead of us. There is no doubt that players from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will sport their freshest kicks for the championship series.

Luckily, almost every shoe seen on the court during Game 1 tonight is already in stock at Foot Locker. Below are the ten of the most popular signature basketball shoes that players will wear during the NBA Finals.

1. adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low

Anthony Edwards' pink adidas sneakers.
Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 1 Low. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images


Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Shoe: The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $110-$120 at Foot Locker.

2. adidas Harden Vol 9

James Harden's green and black adidas sneakers.
James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol 9. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images


Player: LA Clippers guard James Harden.
Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol 9.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $160 at Foot Locker.

3. Jordan Tatum 3

Jayson Tatum's white and green sneakers.
Jayson Tatum wears the Jordan Tatum 3. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images


Player: Boston Celtics forward Jauson Tatum.
Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $125-$130 at Foot Locker.

4. Jordan Luka 4

Luka Doncic's white and green sneakers.
Luka Doncic wears the Jordan Luka 4. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images


Player: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic.
Shoe: The Jordan Luka 4.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $135 at Foot Locker.

5. Nike Book 1

Devin Booker's purple Nike sneakers.
Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 1. / David Richard-Imagn Images


Player: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Shoe: The Nike Book 1.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $80-$155 at Foot Locker.

6. Nike Ja 2

Ja Morant's navy Nike sneakers.
Ja Morant wears the Nike Ja 2. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images


Player: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
Shoe: The Nike Ja 2.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $80-$130 at Foot Locker.

7. Nike KD 18

Kevin Durant's blue and black Nike sneakers.
Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD 18. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images


Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Shoe: The Nike KD 18.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $155 at Foot Locker.

8. Nike LeBron 22

LeBron James' purple Nike sneakers.
LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 22. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images


Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $120-$200 at Foot Locker.

9. Nike Sabrina 2

The Nike Sabrina 2 basketball shoes.
Nikola Vucevic wears the Nike Sabrina 2. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images


Player: New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.
Shoe: The Nike Sabrina 2.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for $80-$130 at Foot Locker.

10. PUMA MB.04

The PUMA MB.04 basketball shoes.
Chris Boucher wears the PUMA MB.04. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Player: Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
Shoe: The PUMA MB.04.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $115-$135 at Foot Locker.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Sneakers News

PUMA unveils Tyrese Haliburton's first signature shoe for the NBA Finals.

Fake Air Jordans inspired SGA's Converse sneakers for NBA Finals.

Charles Barkley told Michael Jordan he would never wear Air Jordans again.

Jalen Williams' adidas Harden Vol 9 drops for the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker's Nike shoes are now 51% off online.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News