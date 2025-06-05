Buy the Best Basketball Shoes for the NBA Finals at Foot Locker
What a year it has been for signature sneaker lines in the NBA. Hoopers and fans have been treated to countless new drops from the league's best players.
Best of all, we still have the NBA Finals ahead of us. There is no doubt that players from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will sport their freshest kicks for the championship series.
Luckily, almost every shoe seen on the court during Game 1 tonight is already in stock at Foot Locker. Below are the ten of the most popular signature basketball shoes that players will wear during the NBA Finals.
1. adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Shoe: The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $110-$120 at Foot Locker.
2. adidas Harden Vol 9
Player: LA Clippers guard James Harden.
Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol 9.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways for $160 at Foot Locker.
3. Jordan Tatum 3
Player: Boston Celtics forward Jauson Tatum.
Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $125-$130 at Foot Locker.
4. Jordan Luka 4
Player: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic.
Shoe: The Jordan Luka 4.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $135 at Foot Locker.
5. Nike Book 1
Player: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Shoe: The Nike Book 1.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $80-$155 at Foot Locker.
6. Nike Ja 2
Player: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
Shoe: The Nike Ja 2.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $80-$130 at Foot Locker.
7. Nike KD 18
Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Shoe: The Nike KD 18.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $155 at Foot Locker.
8. Nike LeBron 22
Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $120-$200 at Foot Locker.
9. Nike Sabrina 2
Player: New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.
Shoe: The Nike Sabrina 2.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways for $80-$130 at Foot Locker.
10. PUMA MB.04
Player: Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
Shoe: The PUMA MB.04.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways with prices ranging from $115-$135 at Foot Locker.
