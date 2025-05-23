UNC Tar Heels or Chicago Bulls: Save Big on Air Jordan 1 High OG
The sneaker release calendar moves fast. As soon as fans get their hands on one pair of highly anticipated kicks, a new drop is right around the corner to build even more hype.
No company has done a better job of bringing back fan-favorite retro sneakers than Nike and Jordan Brand — especially for the Air Jordan 1 High OG.
Throughout 2025, Jordan Brand is celebrating "40 Years of Greatness," as it has been four decades since the launch of the Air Jordan 1.
Much to the delight of fans, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has dropped in the "UNC Reimagined" and "Black Toe Reimagined" colorways for fans of every era of Michael Jordan's legendary career.
With so many exciting drops through the first five months of the year (and many more to come), it has become surprisingly easy to buy grail sneakers below the retail price. That is awesome news for sneakerheads.
Wile both sneakers are still available at retail price at Foot Locker, better deals can be found. Online shoppers can find the Air Jordan 1 High OG in the "UNC Reimagined" and "Black Toe Reimagined" colorways for below retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT.
The "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway dropped on February 15 for $180 in adult sizes. The sneakers now have an average resale price of $133 on StockX.
The "Black Toe Reimagined" colorway is a fresh take on the iconic kicks Michael Jordan wore with the Chicago Bulls. The black and red kicks feature a pre-aged aesthetic and added details like "Air Jordan" text replacing the old-school Wings logo on the ankle collar.
The "UNC Reimagined" dropped on May 10 for $180 in adult sizes. The average resale price is now $175 on StockX (with most sizes listed well below that price point).
The "UNC Reimagined" colorway is inspired by Jordan's time in Chapel Hill with UNC Tar Heels. The Carolina Blue and white kicks also feature a pre-aged look to complete the lost-and-found theme Jordan Brand has played with for a few years.
Sneakerheads of every age can appreciate the Air Jordan 1 High OG, but these two 'Reimagined' styles are perfect for basketball fans particularly fond of Jordan's most recognizable team uniforms.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the footwear industry and beyond.
