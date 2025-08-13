Donovan Mitchell's Adidas Shoes Honor His Panamanian Roots
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has steadily built his resume as one of the best players in the NBA. Simultaneously, Mitchell has also grown his signature adidas basketball shoe line into a force in the footwear industry. After seven installments, Mitchell has solidified his place in the sneaker world.
Mitchell debuted his 7th signature sneaker at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend before lacing it up during the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 has since launched in multiple exciting colorways, and they continue to pick up steam.
A familiar theme in Mitchell's signature sneaker line has been the tributes to his Panamanian heritage. Once again, Mitchell and adidas are revisiting the source of pride with a fresh take on the colorway. Below is what hoopers and must must know about the adidas D.O.N. Issue #7 "Panama" colorway.
The adidas D.O.N Issue #7 "Panama" colorway drops on Saturday, August 16. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes at adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers.
The "Panama" colorway is a nod to the green and yellow found in Panama's coat of arms. The silhouette sports a gradient pattern going from Lime Burst at the forefoot to Screaming Orange at the heel. Shades of Core Black provide a strong contrast for the bold basketball shoe.
The adidas D.O.N Issue #7 is engineered for next-generation speed, precision, and confidence on the basketball court. It features adidas hoops' most advanced performance technology yet.
Tech specs include a dual cushioning set-up combining Lightstrike Pro and Lightstrike technologies that deliver unmatched energy return and long-lasting support.
The multi-directional herringbone traction pattern on the rubber outsole offers optimal grip on the court. Meanwhile, the TPU Containment Shank cradles the foot for locked-in lateral support. Lastly, the zippered shroud provides additional lockdown support.
Best of all, the creative masterminds at adidas have released campaign videos for Mitchell's latest hoop shoe that highlight his one-of-a-kind story.
The NBA season is right around the corner, so fans can expect more footwear news from Mitchell and adidas. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
LeBron James ditches his Nike training shoes for a new brand.
Nike greenlights A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker.
Sabrina Ionescu and Spike Lee debuted the Nike Sabrina 3 "Mars Blackmon."
Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" gets a release date.