Nike Greenlights A'ja Wilson's 2nd Signature Basketball Shoe
Of course, she has a (second) basketball shoe. Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker launched in May 2025 to coincide with the start of the WNBA season.
Over the past three months, the Nike A'One has taken the footwear industry by storm. The performance basketball shoe has dropped in several exciting colorways, with many more on the way.
Thanks to the incredible success of Wilson's debut hoop shoe, Nike has greenlit a second for her signature line. Best of all, the upcoming sneaker already has a tentative time frame for launch. Unfortunately, it will also come with a major price hike.
According to footwear reporter Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the Nike A'Two will launch in Summer 2026 at a retail price of $145 in adult sizes. That is a $30 price increase from the cost of the Nike A'One.
Vlahos goes on to report there will be a "major overhaul" of the basketball shoe's performance technology. Currently, there are no official images or tech specs for the Nike A'Two.
However, fans can expect Wilson's signature star logo to appear on the tongues alongside the brand's iconic Nike Swoosh logos. Beyond that, the unreleased hoop shoe remains a mystery.
Wilson's signature sneaker line got off to an amazing start thanks to its fresh and authentic marketing campaign. The first few ads for the Nike A'One went viral thanks to their popularity, and then took on even more attention when fans learned about Malia Obama's role in directing the commercials.
Athletes and fans who cannot wait for Wilson's sophomore sneaker should have plenty of options to hold them over until next summer. The Nike A'One is currently available in multiple colorways (with more to come) in adult and kid sizing on the Nike website.
Wilson has been a Nike athlete since entering the WNBA in 2018. However, since becoming a Nike athlete, she has become a major pillar of the brand's growing presence in women's basketball for years to come.
