Nike Issues Statement on Penn State's New Adidas Partnership
Later this afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the FIU Panthers in a week two matchup of the college football season. While there are plenty of exciting storylines involving the second-ranked Nittany Lions this season, most of the focus is off the field.
After weeks of speculation, Penn State Athletics and adidas officially announced a landmark, 10-year deal on Friday afternoon. Effective July 1, 2026, adidas will be the official footwear, uniform, apparel, and sideline partner of the Nittany Lions.
Nike had been the official sponsor of Penn State Athletics since 1993, and had worked closely with the school's athletic department well before that. So, this news is bittersweet for the Swoosh as well.
Nike issued the following statement on Friday night:
"For more than 40 years, Nike has been proud to support Penn State and its student athletes. As the university begins its next chapter, we thank the Penn State community for decades of partnership and wish the Nittany Lions continued success in the years ahead."- Nike
Nittany Lions fans who are not excited about the switch still have several months until the switch takes place on June 30, 2026. In the meantime, online shoppers can stock up on officially licensed Penn State gear at Nike.com.
Beyond Happy Valley, Nike and adidas will continue to battle across the NCAA landscape. The two rivals are at the top of college sports when it comes to the quantity and quality of the athletic programs they sponsor.
Meanwhile, Under Armour comes in a different third after they just lost South Carolina to Nike starting July 1, 2026. Gamecocks fans have already gotten a look at their upcoming Nike football uniforms, and they were pleased with the execution.
Fans can expect more developments in this exciting story over the coming months. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college football world and beyond.
