The Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" Drops This Week

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has had better (and worse) years in the NBA. When it comes to his sneakers, this season is unmatched. The Nike Ja 3 has been a smash hit.

Morant's third signature basketball shoe has done the unthinkable: transcend the sport and look good off the court. The Nike Ja 3 has already dropped in several colorways, with many more to come.

The Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, January 16. Online shoppers will be able to buy the shoes on the Nike SNKRS app and at Foot Locker.

The Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" has a retail price of $145 in adult sizes and $112 in grade school sizes. Fans can only expect those prices to increase on the sneaker resale market.

Details on the Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" colorway. | Nike

The "Lunar New Year" colorway features a celebratory Bright Crimson upper that is complemented with Light Chocolate accents and gold Swoosh logos. The leather tongue features faux pony hair, and calligraphy on the sockliner translates to "One horse leading the way."

The colorway charges headfirst into the new year with an ode to the animal that represents bravery, fortune, and honor. Morant will need those qualities as he enters a period of uncertainty in his career.

The Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" colorway. | Nike

It is disappointing that Morant is having such a rough season while his signature sneaker line is hitting its peak in popularity. But like all things related to Morant, it does not come without controversy. Rapper 2 Chainz joined the chorus of dissatisfied consumers who are complaining about the shoe's performance problems.

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 3 include a full-length Hybrid ZoomX foam complemented by a foam sockliner, a traction pattern featuring all-over mini Ja logos, plus padded collars that add extra cushioning. Lastly, the mesh breathable upper makes the perfect canvas to tell Morant's story.

Outsole of the Nike Ja 3 "Lunar New Year" colorway. | Nike

Whether Morant stays in Memphis or ends up on another team, fans can expect the Nike Ja 3 to remain the most popular basketball shoe on the market in 2026.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

More NBA Footwear News

Ja Morant leaked the Nike Ja 3 "Kool-Aid" colorway.

Reebok just signed another NBA player to a sneaker deal.

The Nike Foamposite Pro "He Got Game" is still in stock.

ANTA unveils Kyrie Irving's third signature basketball shoe.

The adidas Anthony Edwards 2 "Pink" draws inspiration from a classic Ice Cube movie.