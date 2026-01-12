Kyrie Irving's 3rd ANTA Basketball Shoe Marks New Era

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has not yet made his season debut, but he remains as influential as ever in the footwear industry. Today, ANTA introduced Irving's third signature basketball shoe - the KAI3.

This is the first model in what ANTA is calling the new KAI 3.0 era. It marks a pivotal evolution in Irving's on-court journey. More than a new shoe, KAI3 reflects a period of recalibration — a return to the game shaped by patience, resilience, and inner work.

The ANTA KAI3 "CNY" colorway. | ANTA

According to ANTA's press release, the KAI3 embodies the idea of coming back from injury, not just recovered, but refined.

It represents the physical, mental, and spiritual commitment required to rebuild every element of self. The focus is not solely on return, but on what is earned through the process.

"This billion dollar dream started in my backyard" on the ANTA KAI3. | ANTA

The ANTA KAI3 will retail for $135 in adult sizes and will be available exclusively at Anta.com beginning January 17. The first KAI3 colorway honors the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

The "CNY" colorway features tones of beige, gold, and red. These colors are associated with protection, abundance, and new beginnings. The palette reinforces the spirit of KAI 3.0 — grounded in tradition and focused on growth.

The ANTA KAI3 "CNY" colorway. | ANTA

The Chinese New Year is a time symbolizing renewal, family, and prosperity. Celebrated as the transition from winter to spring on the lunisolar calendar, the holiday represents sweeping away past misfortune and welcoming good fortune ahead.

KAI3 is not about rushing back. It is about returning with clarity, intention, and balance. It reflects a belief that recovery is not merely physical, but holistic — requiring patience, discipline, and trust in the process. KAI 3.0 marks a new chapter. KAI3 is the beginning.

The ANTA KAI3 "CNY" colorway. | ANTA

While Irving's sneakers are always fashionable and meaningful, they must perform at the highest levels. Tech specs for the ANTA KAI3 include the following elements:

Aerodynamic Silhouette: Inspired by the peregrine falcon, the fastest bird in the world, the streamlined profile reflects speed, precision, and forward motion.

Breathable Upper Construction: Strategically placed air vents increase airflow through the upper, helping regulate temperature while maintaining structure and lockdown during play.

Reinforced Heel Counter: Handcrafted stitching details enhance rearfoot support and durability while delivering a premium, refined finish.

Forefoot Stability System: Layered structural lines follow the natural path of the foot, reinforcing lateral stability during quick cuts and directional changes while guiding force smoothly from heel to toe.

Nitrogen-Infused N2 Foam Midsole: Sculpted geometry distributes impact forces evenly, delivering responsive cushioning, enhanced stability, and a controlled ride.

The Year of the Horse inspired the "CNY" colorway. | ANTA

Time sits at the center of the KAI 3.0 philosophy, and fans must practice patience as they await Irving's return to the basketball court. The ANTA KAI3 can help them achieve that level of mindfulness.

