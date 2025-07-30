How to Score the Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona Footwear Collection
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant built an unmatched NBA career on the basketball court. However, his influence has transcended the hardwood to impact athletes in every sport.
Bryant's love of soccer has even inspired an epic collaboration uniting some of the biggest brands across sports. On Tuesday, Nike unveiled the Kobe x FC Barcelona collections.
The soccer-inspired collections include apparel (already available on Nike's website) and footwear, which drops tomorrow. All three silhouettes are dropping at the same time on the Nike SNKRS app. Once they inevitably sell out, fans will have to try their luck on sneaker resale websites.
Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro x FC Barcelona
The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro x FC Barcelona will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, July 31. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $150 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
This Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro sports a premium leather upper with snakeskin texturing as a nod to the "Black Mamba." The colorway matches FC Barcelona's 2025 off-pitch color scheme of Persian Violet and Black.
Additional details include Kobe's Sheath logos throughout the design, Kobe's signature on the lateral outsole, and FC Barcelona logo on the tongues.
Nike Kobe 4 Protro x FC Barcelona
The Nike Kobe 4 Protro x FC Barcelona will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, July 31. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
Bryant's fourth signature basketball shoe was originally inspired by the soccer pitch. Now it returns in victorious Team Gold and Persian Violet, along with black accents, nodding to FC Barcelona's on-pitch kits.
Bryant's signature and retired jersey numbers, 8 and 24, appear on the heel, paying tribute to his legacy. Lastly, the FC Barcelona logo pops off the insoles.
Nike Kobe Offcourt Slide "Persian Violet"
The Nike Kobe Offcourt Slide "Persian Violet" will drop at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, July 31. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $42 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.
While these slides are considered part of the Nike Kobe x FC Barcelona Footwear Collection, they do not include any Barça branding. Instead, they sport a Violet design with the Kobe Sheath logo in black.
