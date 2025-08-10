Nike Drops Kobe 'Unicorn' Basketball Socks for $24 Online
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is widely considered one of the all-time greats on the basketball court and in the footwear industry. With the help of Nike, Bryant built a brand based on cutting-edge technology and dedication to hard work.
The Nike Kobe basketball line only elevated Bryant's standing in the sports world. Even better, Nike has recently begun expanding the iconic footwear line to include football and baseball gear.
Regardless of the sport, every athlete needs good socks to train in and channel their own "Mamba Mentality." Nike has delivered that with the new Kobe Unicorn Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks.
The Nike Kobe Unicorn Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks are available online now for $24 (one pair) in adult sizes. Online shoppers can choose from white/black or black/white colorways at Nike.com.
The white socks have a black Kobe logo with a barely visible white Swoosh logo right below it. Meanwhile, the black socks feature a white Kobe logo with a subtle black Swoosh logo positioned directly below it.
Best of all, fans can expect more colorways of the socks to drop in the future. Pictures of the Nike Kobe performance basketball socks have already appeared showing purple/gold colorways for Lakers fans.
According to the product description, the socks are designed to honor a true unicorn of the game, and are for anyone looking to take their game to his fabled level.
The Unicorn is Nike's first sock to use the brand's advanced sweat-wicking tech to help feet stay dry. Plus, Unicorn 3-D Spacer Knit adds cushioning and support where you need it. The Unicorn is unlike any sock athletes have ever seen before.
Basketball fans who follow footwear closely know that the Nike Unicorn will soon be the official sock of the NBA. However, the Nike Swoosh logo will replace the Kobe Sheath logo, and the NBA icon will appear on the side.
Lakers forward LeBron James debuted the socks during warm-ups before a Western Conference Playoff game in April. However, he switched back to the current generation of socks for the game.
Now that the Nike Kobe line has expanded into football and baseball, athletes can expect new drops year-round. But with basketball season around the corner, the selection will be very exciting for hoopers and fans.
