Everything Notable LeBron James Said About His Free Agency Decision During ‘Mind the Game’ Live

LeBron James is a free agent and has been very quiet about his next basketball destination, but that isn’t stopping him from making the media rounds on Thursday.

James appeared in New York for Thursday’s Fanatics Fest, where he hosted a live edition of his Mind the Game podcast with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton filling in for Steve Nash. His agent Rich Paul has been dishing tidbits about James’s lingering decision on his own show, Game Over, and Thursday it was LeBron’s turn to make news.

Just not the news.

NEXT: LeBron James Free Agency Roundtable—Expert Predictions for Superstar's Next Team

Two of his former teams, the Cavaliers and Heat, are reportedly in the mix. Draymond Green and Steph Curry are trying to recruit him to the Warriors. And a pair of wild-card options, the Timberwolves and 76ers, might be the best basketball fits for him to attempt to win a fifth championship.

But James was not ready to make that decision in front of Haliburton and the die-hard fans attending his live podcast taping. He did, however, share some interesting tidbits during the show. Here’s everything notable that LeBron had to say at Fanatics Fest Thursday.

LeBron James quickly made clear he would not announce his decision on Mind The Game Thursday

Haliburton, playing the role of reporter for a moment at the top of the live podcast, asked the question at the top of everyone’s mind: which franchise will James sign with?

James quickly rebuffed him, quipping that he told him backstage that the answer would not be coming during the show.

Tyrese Haliburton tried to get LeBron James to announce his decision 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/z7sLEGrm2n — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2026

“We literally talked about this in the back ...” James said, to which Haliburton apologized.

“My fault, my fault. I didn’t know. I didn’t know. I’ll leave it alone,” the Pacers star responded after trying to get the scoop of the year.

He did give it one more try near the end of the show:

Haliburton: “Before we leave, is there a decision yet? I’m kidding. I’m kidding. No decision” pic.twitter.com/1A1KxqUTq9 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 16, 2026

James acknowledged the lingering decision, saying that he is “looking forward to what’s next as I wind down the final stages of my journey,” and that “it’s going to be pretty fun wherever I land.”

While he hasn’t announced a decision, LeBron shared with a young fan what he’s looking for in a new team

Haliburton wasn’t the only aspiring reporter in attendance on Thursday. A young fan from Queens asked how he feels about being a free agent and how he wants to develop with his next team.

A wholesome moment between LeBron and a young fan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PZQ4aJvOn7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2026

“How do I feel about free agency? Obviously it’s a big decision,” LeBron said. “This is the third time in my career that I’ve been a free agent. It’s a big decision not only for myself, but for my family as well. Just for the last part of my career, where I want to spend my last few years, or my last year or last two years of my NBA career. So, wherever I go, I will make my staple on just—I’m a natural-born leader. I’m going to try to fit in to whatever team I’m going into, but also give them all the tools and give them all the knowledge that I’ve been able to grasp over the last 23 years.

“I know the game, I know the ins and outs about the game of basketball. ... Wherever I land, I hope you support me.”

Despite their friendship, James will not be stunning the world and signing with Haliburton’s Pacers

Hali acknowledged that he started recruiting James to Indiana but he was quickly shut down, even before LeBron had opted to leave the Lakers.

Tyrese Haliburton tried to recruit LeBron to Indy but Bron wasn't having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/pK371BxZdp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2026

“He’s in the middle of making a pretty big decision it sounds like. ... I texted Bron maybe a month ago before he made his decision to leave L.A. I said, ‘Hey, do you want to come to Indiana? ... And he texted me back two laughing-crying faces, and that’s all I got. So I decided from then on, I’m done pursuing him in free agency.”

We all appreciate the transparency, and there were certainly plenty of mostly-joking social media posts about the Pacers—just a year removed from an NBA Finals run—being a fit for James. We’re not so sure that Indiana fans will love Haliburton admitting that James brushed them off with a pair of dismissive emoji, but at least he tried.

LeBron had some parting words for the Lakers during the appearance

LeBron James ended his Lakers tenure with a playoff series loss to the Thunder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the clip above, James made sure to pay tribute to his former team, the Lakers, and acknowledge his impressive run in L.A.

“First of all, shoutout my former team. I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most historical franchises in the world. Shoutout Jeanie Buss, the whole Buss family, Rob Pelinka, everybody—all the coaches I played for, all my teammates. S---, I’m going to miss, obviously. That was an unbelievable ride.”

LeBron thinks the Eastern Conference is more interesting than the West for the first time in a while

James ran down many of the offseason’s biggest stories, including those involving the teams he’s been connected to: the Heat and 76ers’ monumental trades for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown, respectively, the Knicks’ championship, the Cavaliers’ deep playoff run and more.

LeBron on the strength of the Eastern Conference pic.twitter.com/m7tu7EOaKj — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 16, 2026

Certainly, a LeBron move back out East would be the cherry on top, and plenty will probably parse this clip for clues about his decision.

He did mention the LaMelo Ball trade to the Timberwolves, another team in the mix for his services, despite them being out West. The Warriors went unremarked upon. Make of that what you will.

Even at 41, James is using social media chatter about his play as motivation moving forward

As we know, a large segment of the NBA fan base follows individual fans over teams. The same goes for the sport’s hater class.

James shouted out both in discussing his upcoming move.

“Wherever I land in the fall, hopefully you’re a ride-or-die LeBron fan, if you’ve been down with me since day one, I hope you ride with me there. If you’re a ride-or-die LeBron hater, that’s what you do anyways, so I’m looking forward to seeing you as well. But it’s going to be pretty fun wherever I land, I’m going to do what I do best.

“Seeing something on social media the other day that, wherever I go that, I’ll be maybe in the play-in [tournament] or some s--- like that? And I’m not a factor anymore, so I get that as well, too.”

James is no longer one of the best players in the NBA, but he’s clearly a factor and will help any of the teams recruiting him. Just a few months ago, he carried the Lakers, without Luka Dončić and, for long stretches, Austin Reaves, to a first-round win over the Rockets (albeit, without Kevin Durant for most of the series). He certainly looked good enough to be the third option on a championship team.

James averaged 20.9 points per game last year at 40–41 years old. He wouldn’t put a timeline on his career, but went so far as to say that he believes he can average double-digits until he’s 65.

LeBron says he can average 10 points per game in the NBA until he's 65 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HyyCAHTuW5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2026

If the legion of LeBron haters continues to bang down his door on social media, he may just try to play into AARP age.

More NBA From Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.