Nike planned to haunt the hardwood this month with the 2026 Halloween Collection. Not only did Nike deliver unique colorways for all of its signature athletes, but its kept fans scrambling to find the limited-edition sneakers on release day.

With Halloween almost here, it's clear that Nike saved the best kicks for last. That includes the Nike LeBron 24 "Storm Drain" colorway. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of everything fans must know about the upcoming release.

Shopping Information

The Nike LeBron 24 "Storm Drain" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 24 "Storm Drain" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 31. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Foot Locker locations.

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James' sneakers rarely sell out on release day, but that may not be the case with these shoes. This is the first limited release, and fans love Halloween kicks. Fans who miss the initial drop can find the shoes on resale platforms like GOAT and StockX.

Colorway Theme

The Nike LeBron 24 "Storm Drain" colorway. | Nike

In October 2017, James dressed up as the fictional clown Pennywise from the movie It. Nike avoided mentioning the character or movie, but the inspiration is clear. The silhouette sports a Pure Platinum upper with Iron Grey details.

The Nike Swoosh logos pop off the lateral heels in Dark Team Red. Meanwhile, the fuzzy Gym Red laces help complete the clown-inspired aesthetic. The shoes do not come with a player Halloween mask, but they do include an extra set of laces.

Performance Technology

The Nike LeBron 24 "Storm Drain" colorway. | Nike

The Nike LeBron 24 took a giant leap forward with its new performance technology. It features a three-layer KingKnit upper that is ultra-breathable and durable.

The full-length Nike React drop-in midsole is paired with embedded forefoot and heel Air Zoom units. Meanwhile, a midfoot shank adds stability. Lastly, the rubber outsole features a multi-directional, honeycomb traction pattern.

Nike LeBron 24 History

The Nike LeBron 24 "Storm Drain" colorway. | Nike

Earlier this month, Nike unveiled James' 24th signature sneaker. James has already worn the Nike LeBron 24 in multiple colorways on the court, but the first global launch isn't until the "Stars" colorway takes flight on November 17. That only makes the more expensive "Storm Drain" more popular among sneakerheads and hoopers.

James faces more challenges than ever late in his career, but his game and footwear still scare all the haters. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.