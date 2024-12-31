Nike Lists 10 Most Popular Sneaker Releases of 2024
Almost all of the year-end lists and shopping guides are subjective, but numbers do not lie. As we close out 2024, Nike unveiled its list of the brand's ten most popular sneaker releases of the year.
There are two key takeaways from Nike's rankings: retro basketball shoes remain king, and Travis Scott is more influential than any current athlete in the footwear industry.
Below is a breakdown of the ten most wanted styles of 2024 by the Nike SNKRS community in the United States.
10. Air Jordan 3 x J Balvin 'Rio'.
9. Air Jordan 1 Low OG x Trophy Room 'Sail and Varsity Red'.
8. Nike SB Dunk Low x Futura Laboratories 'White and Geode Teal'.
7. Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Italian Camo'.
6. Air Jordan 4 'Industrial Blue'.
5. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Canary'.
4. Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx 'Sail'.
3. Air Jordan 4 'Bred Reimagined'.
2. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Dark Mocha'.
1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Medium Olive'.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.