Nike Makes Fun of Patrick Mahomes in Post-Super Bowl Ad
The day after the Super Bowl is tough for most Americans. However, it is especially challenging for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Not only did the Chiefs fall short of a three-peat in a blowout loss, but Mahomes' competitors are taking veiled shots at him.
Shortly after the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX, Nike aired a new commercial celebrating Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The theme of the ad was revolving around Barkley's rocky road to a Super Bowl.
The ad featured the song "Bein' Green" (also known as "It's Not Easy Bein' Green"), performed by Jim Henson as Kermit the Frog on both Sesame Street and The Muppet Show.
The video was shared on Nike's official social media channels with the caption, "It's Good to be Green." Most people assumed it was a reference to the Eagles' uniform colors (Barkley did switch teams last off-season).
However, astute fans quickly realized Nike was poking fun at Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback has been the butt of many jokes about his raspy voice and regularly compared to Kermit the Frog.
Nike's social media post lit up with fans howling about the savage takedown of the all-time great quarterback. Comments asking how Nike got Mahomes to narrate the ad and calling the move "diabolical" popped up many times in the replies.
Over the past few years, sneaker brands' social media teams have gotten increasingly aggressive with competing companies and their signature athletes. Mahomes is a signature adidas athlete and the face of its football division.
Since Nike is at the top of the sneaker food chain, it is often the brand on the receiving end of jokes from adidas and Under Armour. Still, it is shocking to see a company like Nike take shots at a player of Mahomes' status.
Sports fans and sneakerheads have officially entered a new era on social media where companies are more irreverent than ever. Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
