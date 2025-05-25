Nike Officially Unveils Kobe 4 "CHBL" With Epic Hype Video
In early April, Vanessa Bryant previewed several Nike Kobe sneakers scheduled to drop throughout the Spring. Four of the six hoop shoes have been released, and fans got their first official look at the fifth drop today.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was known for his incredible work ethic and global popularity; those two components of his persona inspired the upcoming Nike Kobe 4 Protro "CHBL" colorway.
It is an official collaboration between Nike and the Chinese High School Basketball League ("CHBL"). Nike introduced the striking yellow and black basketball shoes on Instagram with a hype video, official pictures, and the story behind the eye-catching kicks.
Nike is known for its short and snappy taglines, but the American brand posted a long explanation of the "CHBL" colorway. "In China, Kobe isn't just a name — he's the fire that fuels a generation of hoopers who never cut corners," read the caption.
The caption continued, "He lit the stage for CHBL, the nation's premier high school league, and set a standard that still echoes on every court: "TOUCH THE LINE."
"It started in 2016, at the Kobe Academy in Shanghai, when during line sprints a player missed the baseline. Kobe stopped everything, made him redo it — and ran the last sprint with him.
"Inspired by that moment, the Kobe IV Protro "CHBL" is for those who grind in the dark, rise in the light, and earn every single step towards becoming champions," concluded Nike's caption.
While Nike supplied fans with plenty of high-quality images and details of the upcoming sneakers, the brand did not provide any official release information.
Basketball fans and hoopers in North America will be disappointed to learn these shoes are expected to be an Asia-exclusive release. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "CHBL" is expected to drop exclusively in Asian markets for $190 in adult sizes on June 1, 2025.
The silver lining for North American shoppers wanting limited-edition sneakers is that they will soon appear on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Plus, they already appear above retail price on KICKS CREW.
The "CHBL" features a mix of Lightening, Black, Soft Yellow, and Dusty Cactus. The yellow gradient pattern on the upper is contrasted by black Nike Swooshes and Kobe logos. The phrase, "TOUCH THE LINE" appears alongside the Kobe logo on the insole.
Lastly, speckles on the midsole provide the finishing touches to the iconic colorway. The shoes come with extra laces in a shade of Dusty Catcus blue and the standard Nike Kobe shoe box.
The Nike Kobe line remains the most popular performance basketball shoe line in the world, and it is gradually becoming easier for the average fan to get their hands on the kicks.
As shoppers eagerly await more drops in the United States, they can check out apparel and footwear from the Nike Kobe collection on the Nike website.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Kobe Bryant Sneakers News
Jalen Brunson's Nike Kobe 6 "Statue of Liberty" hits shelves in 2025.
Caitlin Clark on the Nike Kobe 5 'Rookie of the Year', "You won't get them."
Jalen Brunson unveiled the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "WTR" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" release date has been announced.
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" is out now.