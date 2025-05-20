How to Buy the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?"
At least once a month, Nike treats basketball fans to a sneaker drop from Kobe Bryant's legendary sneaker line. The Los Angeles Lakers legend's retro basketball shoes remain the most popular performance models on the market.
However, with great popularity comes high demand. Just as consumers can count on a steady stream of Nike Kobe sneakers regularly dropping, they can expect the old-school basketball shoes to sell out quickly.
So, mark your calendars for tomorrow as Nike is releasing Bryant's ninth signature sneaker in an eye-catching colorway that has not dropped in more than a decade.
Lasty week, we previewed the drop of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" colorway. Below is what consumers must know before making the purchase online.
Release Date, Where to Buy, and Pricing
So, mark your calendars for tomorrow. The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High "What the Kobe?" drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Online shoppers can buy the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" in adult ($240) and big kid ($140) sizing exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.
Online shoppers should already have their payment information entered into the Nike SNKRS app before joining the draw.
Within ten minutes, they should receive a message on the app and through email saying either "GOT 'EM" or "Your submission wasn't selected."
Resale Information
There is no doubt that these shoes will sell out quickly online, so many fans will have to pay above the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Sneakerheads who secure a pair of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What The Kobe?" should have no trouble reselling the kicks online.
However, they should not expect a major return on investment. The shoes currently have an average resale price of $300 on StockX, and that will go down after the initial release.
Over time, the resale value will eventually climb again. But the "What the Kobe?" colorway must compete with new drops each month as scarcity is becoming less of a factor with the Nike Kobe line.
Tech Specs
The Nike Kobe 9 Elite High "What the Kobe?" was initially dropped in January 2015. As a testament to the shoe's cutting-edge features at the time, Nike has barely made any performance tech upgrades.
A single-layer Flyknit upper extending up the leg adds tactile stimulation for the foot. Meanwhile, the new drop-in Nike React insole offers lightweight cushioning.
The carbon fiber heel counter delivers lateral stability during side-to-side movements. Lastly, the legendary traction pattern provides the foundation of the shoe.
Final Thoughts
If you are looking to buy the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What The Kobe?" just to flip online for a quick profit, the returns will be marginal. Especially with future Nike Kobe sneaker drops drawing more hype.
Athletes and fans who want the iconic sneakers to hoop in will enjoy their investment. At $240 in adult sizing, they are getting solid basketball shoes that will make them feel like the "Black Mamba" on the court.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
