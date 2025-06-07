New Balance Drops New Ad for Coco Gauff's French Open Victory
On Saturday afternoon, Coco Gauff won the 2025 French Open women's singles title, securing her second career Grand Slam victory. It was a huge moment for Gauff, American tennis, and the footwear industry.
Gauff is a household name thanks in part to her catchy New Balance commercials and equally popular signature tennis shoe line.
Shortly after Gauff made history at Roland Garros, New Balance launched new ads on social media celebrating the 21-year-old's incredible achievement.
The social media post was a reference to Gauff's hilarious on-court moment where she forgot her tennis rackets at the French Open.
She followed up with a reminder note on social media. New Balance added and checked off the box, "Win Paris."
Throughout the tournament, Coco wore a one-of-a-kind marbled New Balance tennis kit, with a custom leather walk-on jacket, along with her signature Coco CG2 in a special 'Grey Days' colorway.
The Grey Days Coco CG2, which pays tribute to New Balance's annual 'Grey Days' celebration, is available for retail purchase on NewBalance.com.
In addition to Coco's signature tennis shoe line, she and New Balance teamed up on a budget-friendly model aimed at growing the sport. The New Balance Coco Delray has been a hit among athletes and sneakerheads.
"For Coco to win in her favorite city, wearing her very own signature shoe, with the world watching, is something young athletes all over the world dream about," said Chris Davis, Global Brand President & Chief Marketing Officer at New Balance.
"New Balance is so proud of our seven-year partnership with Coco and the Gauff family. She is 21 years old and just getting started."
"This means so much to be here, in this final. Thank you to Aryna, every time we play it is such a tough match. My family is the reason I do this, and my brothers always push me to be the best," said Coco Gauff.
"I am so grateful for the French crowd, thank you for always supporting me! Paris is one of my favorite cities in the world and I am so happy to win this Grand Slam!"
Gauff is the WTA World No. 2 and has a record of 30-8 as she prepares for grass court season. Naturally, New Balance has already launched Wimbledon-inspired tennis shoes for the American superstar.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the tennis world and beyond.
