New Balance & Coco Gauff Launch Everyday Tennis Shoe
Coco Gauff is the only player on the WTA Tour with her own signature tennis shoe. Gauff and New Balance have released two signature models, both of which were smash hits among tennis players and fans.
Today, New Balance and Gauff have proudly unveiled the Coco Delray, a tennis shoe designed for the everyday player and built for all levels of competition.
New Balance aims to expand its tennis offering, emphasizing community and access to play. The Coco Delray launches with a new campaign celebrating tennis as more than just a sport – showcasing connection, community, and the love of the game.
The campaign video features Gauff and her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom. It tells the story of the tennis star's roots growing up in Delray Beach, playing on the public courts at Pompey Park, and the community support of family and friends who uplifted her.
Gauff's training at Pompey Park taught her more than just skill; she learned that communities build athletes and sports can move culture.
"I'm incredibly proud to launch the new Coco Delray because it's more than just a tennis shoe – it represents an opportunity to broaden access to those interested in playing the game and will have a positive cultural impact for generations to come," said Gauff.
The World No. 3 continued, "Delray Beach helped spark my tennis journey, so it's special to me to tell the story of this community that influenced exactly why I love this sport."
The Coco Delray is available globally on newbalance.com and at select retailers with a suggested retail price of $110. For more information, visit newbalance.com/tennis.
The new model arrives in the middle of the Sunshine Double, just before the start of the Miami Open. Currently, Gauff is competing at Indian Wells.
Throughout 2025, the Coco Delray will launch new colorways in tandem with her signature model. The coordinating styles mean that now every player can match Coco on the court, no matter where they are in their tennis journey.
Offered in both men's and women's sizes, the Coco Delray is engineered for any match on any surface, from your local park to competitive play.
According to the brand, it blends style, comfort, and performance, featuring a low-top model, a nylon plate for stability, and a lightweight FuelCell midsole for comfort and support. The durable rubber outsole is built to withstand even the longest matches.
With off-court styling inspired by 90's tennis and basketball aesthetics, much like her signature Coco CG2, the shoe seamlessly mixes style-driven design with on-court performance.
"Our hope with the Coco Delray is to emphasize access to sport for all. It means a lot to Coco that anyone who wants to play tennis should be able to pick up a racquet and play," says Evan Zeder, New Balance Head of Tennis Sports Marketing.
"The Coco Delray represents her ongoing commitment to promoting this inclusivity within the sport, starting in her own backyard," concluded Zeder.
