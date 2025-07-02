How to Buy Coco Gauff's New Balance "Wimbledon" Tennis Shoes
Grass is known as the trickiest surface for tennis players. Just look at the historic number of first round upsets that took place at Wimbledon over the past two days.
Even reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff suffered a shocking defeat yesterday (she still served incredible style in her custom New Balance kit). Despite grass being so inhospitable to most players, Wimbledon is beloved by players and fans.
The picturesque scenery and strict dress code make it a must-watch event every summer. Although Gauff is out of the Grand Slam event, her signature New Balance tennis shoes are still celebrating the grass court Major.
New Balance Coco CG2
Athletes and fans can buy the New Balance Coco CG2 "White with Green Apple" colorway for $160 in women's sizes on the New Balance website.
The silhouette sports an all-white design contrasted by Green Apple branding. The mid-cut silhouette offers a non-traditional look that stands out on the court.
The performance model features a dual-density FuelCell midsole, equipped with a carbon fiber plate, which provides comfort, a propulsive, energy-returning feeling, and essential stability in all areas of the game.
Gauff is the only player on the WTA tour with her own signature tennis shoe. Better yet, the second installment of Gauff's signature line has built on the excitement of its predecessor.
New Balance Coco Delray
Not only does Gauff have a signature line, but she recently teamed up with New Balance on a budget-friendly line that is aimed at growing the game.
Athletes and fans can buy the New Balance Coco Delray "White with Green Apple" in men's and women's sizes for $110 on the New Balance website.
Influenced by Gauff's hometown, this performance tennis shoe makes everywhere feel like your home court. It offers a unique combination of hard-wearing durability and a lightweight look and feel, thanks to its low-ankle collar and responsive FuelCell midsole.
