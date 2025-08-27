Ranking Caitlin Clark's Logo Among WNBA Signature Athletes
On Monday evening, Nike officially introduced Caitlin Clark as the brand's latest signature athlete. Clark's historic signature sneaker deal was signed in 2024, but is finally coming to fruition with the arrival of her own gear.
Nike unveiled Clark's signature logo, teased her upcoming apparel collection, and announced her basketball shoe would launch in 2026. Clark's "Double Cs" signature logo was met with mostly positive reviews.
But where does it rank among other WNBA players with signature logos and sneakers? They are all good, but some are better than others. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI ranked all five WNBA players' signature logos.
5. Breanna Stewart (PUMA)
New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart has the longest-running signature sneaker line in the WNBA. Even better, all four of her PUMA basketball shoes have been hits.
The PUMA Stewie line combines flashy colorways, exciting collaborations, and strong performance technology at an affordable price. If we had to pick the weakest part of Stewart's unblemished sneaker résumé it is her signature logo. The 'BS' lacks clarity and easy recognition.
Luckily, Stewart's sneakers are still objectively fire. Online shoppers can choose from several styles of the PUMA Stewie 4 at PUMA and other select retailers.
4. A'ja Wilson (Nike)
Earlier this year, Nike launched A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker. The Las Vegas Aces center's debut hoop shoe has been exceptional. Everything from the marketing rollout to the intricate design of the Nike A'One has been outstanding.
On its website, Nike goes into great detail on the meaning behind Wilson's signature 'Star' logo. The brand says, it's more than a logo, "it's a statement of presence, power, and personality."
We appreciate the unique quality of Wilson's logo. But not as much as the incredible silhouette of the Nike A'One. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the model at Nike and other retailers.
3. Sabrina Ionescu (Nike)
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has quietly built one of the most reliable basketball shoe lines on the market. All three installments of the Nike Sabrina line have been embraced by hoopers and fans.
Ionescu's signature 'S' logo could not be clearer and instantly recognizable. Even if it looks like the silly 'S' designs we all used to doodle on our desks during school (Millennials know what we're talking about).
Nike just launched Ionescu's third signature sneaker. Athletes and fans can shop Ionescu's signature sneaker collection at Nike and select retailers.
2. Caitlin Clark (Nike)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's logo has not had much time to grow on us, but it made a strong first impression. It looks as if Chanel, Gucci, and a 1980s computer software company all had a baby logo.
Nike said two interwoven Cs reflect Clark's "magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment and remarkable shooting ability."
Nike has already unveiled a navy and yellow Caitlin Clark logo T-shirt will be available on September 1. The rest of her logo apparel collection will launch October 1 at Nike.com.
1. Angel Reese (Reebok)
Leading up to the launch of Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese's first signature sneaker, Reebok unveiled her heavenly 'AR Halo' logo. The design was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and sneakerheads.
It is unmistakable and truly authentic — just like Reese. Luckily, fans do not have to wait much longer as the Reebok Angel Reese 1 launches on September 18 in three bold colorways.
Shoppers will be able to buy Reese's basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes at Reebok and select retailers.
