Michael Kay Didn’t Hold Back After Yankees Shut Out for Third Straight Game

It’s just the seventh time in the history of the Yankees they’ve been held scoreless in three straight outings.

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez breaks his bat hitting into a fielder's choice against the Los Angeles Angels.
The New York Yankees are currently going through it.

On Tuesday, the Yankees were shut out for the third straight game, this time falling to the Los Angeles Angels 4–0. The Yankees managed just four hits on the night, with the offense looking as stagnant as it ever has during this recent slump.

It’s just the seventh time in the history of the franchise that the Yankees have been shut out for three straight games, and their scoreless streak is now at 29 innings strong.

As the Angels recorded the final out of the game, broadcaster Michael Kay summed up the poor state of the New York offense with disappointment in his voice.

“29 straight scoreless innings,” Kay said. “When you see a lineup with this type of talent base, it’s almost incomprehensible that they’ve been shut down to this extent.”

The Yankees will try to finally get their bats going with one more game against the Angels on Wednesday night.

