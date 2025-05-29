Just Build It: Nike x LEGO Announce Sneakers, Toys, Events
It has been almost a full year since Nike and LEGO announced their upcoming collaboration. Today, the two beloved brands officially unveiled their plans for a global, multi-year partnership. It combines Nike's "Just Do It" spirit with LEGO bricks' imaginative power, inviting all kids into sport and play.
The two teammates start this summer with immersive experiences and co-branded products designed to inspire kids everywhere to embrace the joy of active and creative play.
Both brands are committed to enabling access to active and creative play for communities worldwide and have backed efforts for the United Nations to designate June 11 as the International Day of Play.
The Nike and LEGO Play Arena will open to the public from June 7-11 at LEGOLAND California Resort.
During the summer football season in Europe, fans can take part in a creative world of play July 19–27 at Nike and the LEGO Group's football activation in London.
In Greater China, Nike will amplify the energy of the partnership across Shanghai, Beijing, and other key cities through co-branded community events, in-store displays, and activations at the Shanghai House of Innovation.
In the fall, Nike will unveil a multifunctional playground made of recycled shoes in Shanghai. This new playground will ignite active play in kids, the court is part of a commitment Nike made to build 100 Nike Grind courts across Greater China.
So far, 42 already built as of this year, creating a tangible social impact while helping ensure the future of the planet and sport.
In addition, three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson will support the partnership by helping engage kids through a reimagined world of play that will come to life across digital channels.
"I have loved playing with LEGO bricks since I was a kid and know that my creativity and play helped me not only in sports but also at school and in life," says Wilson, a Nike signature athlete.
"I'm thrilled to be part of this partnership with Nike and the LEGO Group and know we can help to make a positive impact with kids and adults alike."
The first LEGO product goes on sale on July 1, with the LEGO Nike Dunk set. This 1,180-piece set for LEGO fans ages 10 and up features a Nike Dunk, a rotatable brick basketball toy, and the iconic "Dunk" slogan that sports fans can build, rebuild, and display.
The first Nike products will go on sale on August 1 with the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection as well as a line of apparel and accessories, followed on September 1 by the Nike Dunk Low x LEGO Collection and more, all celebrating the lifestyle of sport and play.
The design of these products was inspired by the unique LEGO design aesthetic, from the iconic stud to the stylized LEGO Minifigure, combined with the power of sport culture and DNA that Nike brings. Nike will unveil additional footwear and apparel through the fall.
The LEGO Nike Dunk set is now available for pre-order at LEGO.com/nike and will be available for all at LEGO.com/nike and LEGO Stores beginning July 1.
