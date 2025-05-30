Deion Sanders' Baltimore Ravens-Themed Nike Sneakers Drop Today
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is busy rejuvenating a once-proud college football program. However, Sanders' NFL legacy is still felt to this day.
Over the past year, Nike has released Sanders' retro sneakers in colorways that tell the story of the two-sport icon's incredible playing career.
This morning, Sanders' first signature sneaker will drop in a colorway inspired by the last NFL team he suited up for — the Baltimore Ravens.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Ravens" colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, May 30. Online shoppers can buy the retro shoes for $155 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The "Ravens" colorway features a Black upper contrasted by subtle hits of Club Purple throughout the silhouette. The Nike Swoosh logos appear in White on the forefoot strap, while the "Nike Air" branding pops off the heels in Metallic Gold.
The final touches of the iconic colorway include Sanders' signature logos in White and Club Purple on the tongues. Lastly, the lateral forefoot mesh panel is dressed in Metallic Gold.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf was first released as a cross trainer in 1994 and has received a "street-ready refresh."
The updated version features Air units in the heel and forefoot, plus durable leather and a midfoot strap for a secure fit.
Football fans got their first look at the Nike Air Diamond Turf "Ravens" colorway during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, the retail price has increased by $5 since then, as part of Nike's across-the-board price increases.
With Shedeur and Shilo Sanders playing in the NFL, fans can expect more storylines regarding Deion in the upcoming season (Coach Prime is still a magnet for media attention).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
More Football News
Interview: Deion Sanders discusses his favorite sneakers and the future of his Nike line.
Deion Sanders asked fans to give feedback on his Nike sneaker collection.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" colorway drops on Halloween 2025.
Odell Beckham Jr. said he "invented the cleat game" in the NFL.