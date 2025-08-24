Nike Unleashes Massive Restock of Kobe Sneakers on 8/24 Day
The sports world celebrated what would have been Kobe Bryant's 47th birthday on Saturday, August 23. Today, August 24, Nike is continuing the festivities for "Kobe Day" (a nod to the calendar and Bryant's jersey numbers 8/24).
In a series of releases, Nike has restocked several Protro models from Bryant's iconic line. While many sold out immediately, fans reading this should check out the Nike SNKRS app and the Kobe section of the Nike website.
All of the releases came as a surprise, so we do not yet know how many more waves are coming today. So far, many lucky fans have been able to capitalize on the shock drops.
Just some of the sneakers restocked today included the Nike Kobe 4 "Barcelona," Nike Kobe 4 "Girl Dad," Nike Kobe 5 "Eggplant," Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray," Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers," Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" cleats, and the Nike Kobe 6 "WNBA All-Star" colorway.
The releases rolled on with the Nike Kobe 8 "Auqua," Nike Kobe 8 "Venice Beach," Nike Kobe 8 "Court Purple," Nike Kobe 8 "Halo," Nike Kobe 8 Low "What the Kobe?" and Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low "Halo."
Lastly, the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "Christmas," Nike Kobe 9 Protro Elite "Masterpiece," and the Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "What the Kobe?" colorway.
Some lucky fans were able to pre-order the Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Christmas" colorway by accessing the Kobe Vault on the Nike SNKRS app.
Online shoppers who missed out on the most highly anticipated sneakers can still reap the rewards. The restock will have a spillover effect on the sneaker resale market.
Fans will see a dip in prices of Nike Kobe sneakers on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
