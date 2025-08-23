Angel Reese Honors Baltimore With "Charm City" Reebok Shoes
There are plenty of cities eager to claim Angel Reese as their own hoops legend. Everyone from LSU Tigers fans to Chicago Sky faithful considers Reese their hometown hero. But her story began in Baltimore, Maryland.
On Saturday afternoon, Reebok unveiled the fourth official colorway of the highly anticipated Angel Reese 1 — the "Charm City" colorway.
The silhouette sports a purple upper complemented by black detailing and white accents to accentuate the iconic design. While the color scheme works perfectly for Baltimore Ravens fans, it is more a tale of Reese's incredible story.
The colorway is designed to pay homage to her hometown of Baltimore and highlight the fearless girl who dreamed big. The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Charm City" will be available for sale for $120 in adult sizes in October 2025 at Reebok.com.
"This one's for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one," said Reese. "This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today."
The WNBA All-Star began her journey as a young athlete on the local courts of Baltimore. Reese credits her mom, her family, and her hometown for shaping her game and her unapologetic authenticity on the court and beyond.
She is a fierce advocate for celebrating the city that built her, and wants to pay tribute to Baltimore. It is where she went from a kid with a dream to a cultural phenomenon redefining what it means to be an athlete.
Before the "Charm City" drop, Reebok is launching Reese's first signature sneaker in three bold colorways on September 18: "Diamond Dust," "Mebounds," and "Receipts Ready."
In addition to looking sharp on and off the basketball court, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 is engineered to perform at the highest levels. It features Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper.
Additionally, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds much-needed structure for powerful players. The high-abrasion rubber outsole with a multi-directional traction pattern provides the foundation of the shoe.
The final stretch of the WNBA regular season is here, and fans can count on Reese turning heads in her debut Reebok basketball shoes. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
