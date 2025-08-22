Ja Morant Teases 'Zombie' Nike Sneakers Before Halloween 2025
Is it too early to start thinking about Halloween? Maybe a little. But Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant refuses to wait on unveiling future colorways of his latest Nike basketball shoe.
The Nike Ja 3 just launched earlier this summer, with each colorway garnering massive attention among athletes and fans. Morant has made it clear how he does not like it when others leak his upcoming sneakers and has continued to take matters into his own hands.
On Thursday night, Morant quote-tweeted a post from SLAM Kicks on X. The picture showed the best look yet at the Nike Ja 3 "Zombie" colorway. Check out the sneak peek below.
SLAM Kicks captioned the pictures, "'Spooky Season' is near. The Nike Ja 3 got zombified for Halloween." Morant amplified the post by quoting it and adding the zombie emoji.
The Nike Ja 3 "Zombie" is tentatively scheduled to drop on Tuesday, October 21. Online shoppers will be able to buy the basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes on the Nike website and at select retailers.
The "Zombie" colorway features a mix of Light Lemon Twist/Hemp/Bright Crimson/Black. Best of all, a zombified Morant appears on the insoles. The design is just as scary as Morant's unstoppable game.
Morant was not done previewing upcoming drops from his signature sneaker line. The Nike Ja 3 "Channel 12" drops on September 5. However, fans have already begun calling it the "Hustle & Flow" as a nod to the iconic movie filmed in Memphis.
Morant quote-tweeted Just Fresh Kicks and added a GIF of Anthony Anderson and Terrance Howard's characters from the movie.
The "Hustle & Flow" colorway has a distinctive look with the right shoe sporting University Gold/Purple Dynasty and the left shoe going with Volt Tint/Soft Yellow.
All of these exciting previews almost overshadow the fact that the highly anticipated "Price of Admission" colorway dropped earlier today. Online shoppers can check out all of Morant's signature footwear and apparel at Nike.com.
With the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, sneakerheads can expect more heat from Morant and Nike.
