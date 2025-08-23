Mamba Greetings: The Nike Kobe 3 "Christmas" Gets Holiday Release
Today would have been Kobe Bryant's 47th birthday. Thankfully, Vanessa Bryant and Nike have done a tremendous job of carrying on the legacy of the "Black Mamba" on his birthday and every other day of the calendar.
This morning, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro officially launches for the first time. To mark the special occasion, Nike is launching the updated model in the all-white 'Halo' colorway.
While the 'Halo' colorways are always limited-edition, fans can expect larger releases for more colorways in the future. Thanks to Bleacher Report and other media outlets, fans have gotten their first look at the 'Christmas' colorway on Instagram.
Bleacher Report shared multiple detailed images of the upcoming Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Christmas' colorway. Currently, there is no official release date.
However, the kicks are reportedly dropping in the Holiday 2025 season for $210 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app as well as select retailers.
Sole Retriever also helped fill in some of the gaps in the reporting. The shoes have an SKU of "IQ5338-400" and feature a beautiful blend of Royal Pulse, Chrome, and White.
The 'Christmas' colorway features an iced-out gradient pattern that starts with a blue forefoot that transitions to a frosty white heel. The blue laces combined with the iridescent Swoosh and Kobe logos complete the seasonal aesthetic.
In addition to looking incredibly clean, the Nike Kobe 3 Protro contains major improvements in performance technology. It features a full-length Zoom Strobel paired with a plush Cushlon 3.0 midsole to enable maximum energy return, premium court feel, and lightweight support.
The upper is now backed with mesh that provides enhanced containment and airflow. Meanwhile, an updated traction pattern helps hoopers make directional cuts, hard stops, and explosive takeoffs.
Old-school basketball fans are glad to see the return of the Nike Kobe 3 Protro. Bryant wore it during his legendary 2007-08 MVP season, where he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA Finals.
Unfortunately, the shoe got overshadowed by the Nike Hyperdunk and the ultra-popular low-tops Nike Kobe 4 and 5, which Bryant won NBA Championships in, solidifying their place in history.
Fans can expect another exciting celebration of Bryant's birthday (8/23) and then Kobe Day (8/24). Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
