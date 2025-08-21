LeBron James Returns to China for Nike's 'Forever King Tour'
As always, NBA players with signature sneaker lines use the final months of the offseason to tour China, spreading basketball and sneaker diplomacy.
This morning, Nike announced that Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is returning to China for the 15th time with the brand as part of his upcoming Forever King Tour. The special trip will mark the 20th anniversary of his first Nike tour of Asia.
James will kick off the tour in September by visiting Shanghai and Chengdu to share his love for basketball with loyal fans, inspiring the next generation along the way.
"There's an unbelievable love and appreciation for basketball in Asia that's always incredible to experience," James said in a press release. "To have the opportunity to share the game with fans and connect with athletes all over the world means a lot to me."
While in China, James will work directly with young hoopers from the latest cohort of the legendary Nike RISE program, supporting the holistic development of the next generation by connecting grassroots passion with professional pathways.
The young players of RISE 2025, who advanced through two intense tryouts this summer, will receive focused mental and physical training under James' personal guidance.
After the training, James will unveil the final RISING 10 rosters for boys and girls. In Chengdu, the boys team will face off against a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Scholastic team. Meanwhile, the girls' team will compete against an EYBL Girls squad, with both high-level international competitions showcasing the athletes' growth on a global stage.
"My message has always been the same to the next generation of athletes who are inspired to play the game: If there's something that you love to do, go out and do it," James said. "Fall in love with the process and not the results. That's the number one key to me, and I always try to instill that in anyone who's inspired by what I do or needs words of encouragement about how to reach their goals."
James first visited China in 2005 as part of his inaugural Nike tour of Asia and returned to the country 13 times over the next 14 years. His visit to Shanghai will be his eighth since 2007; he's visited Chengdu once prior, in 2011.
The Forever King Tour represents James and Nike's shared, longstanding commitment to giving back to the game. The tour also reflects a shared belief in the power of basketball to build bridges between countries, challenge young athletes to chase their dreams, and create lasting impact among athletes and fans.
For athletes and fans following the tour from all over the globe, they can probably count on James making footwear headlines. James has teased the Nike LeBron 23 this summer, and could choose to officially introduce the shoe while on tour.
Just over the past month, several NBA stars have traveled to various parts of Asia to promote their sneaker lines. James Harden, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Anthony Edwards are among the players who have made the pilgrimage this offseason.
Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
James Harden's adidas sneakers get a premium "Molded Leather" upgrade.
The top five basketball shoes dropping this weekend.
Jalen Brunson and Natalia Bryant star in a new ad for the Nike Kobe 3 Protro.
The Nike Kobe 3 Protro "Halo" drops this Saturday.
Curry Brand launches De'Aaron Fox's second signature sneaker.