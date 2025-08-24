Luka Doncic's Signature Sneakers are $50 Off Online
Not many NBA players have received as much attention this offseason as Los Angeles Lakers forward Luka Doncic. Not only is Doncic in the best shape of his life, but he is putting on a show for Slovenia in international play.
Doncic has been putting in the work while wearing his fourth signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe. The Jordan Luka 4 launched earlier this year at a retail price ranging from $135-$145 in adult sizes. The launch coincided perfectly with his arrival in Los Angeles.
Much to our delight, the Jordan Luka 4 has already been heavily discounted in select styles online at Dick's Sporting Goods. Below is everything shoppers must know.
Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Fishing"
The Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Fishing" dropped on May 29, 2025. The shoes had a retail price of $145 in adult sizes, but are currently marked down to $94 (35% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. That is $50 off (before taxes) plus free shipping.
The "Gone Fishing" colorway features a Light Arctic Pink upper, complemented by a mix of Opti Yellow and Laser Orange on the lateral side panels. Black detailing provides a bold punch to the silhouette. Jordan Brand even added fish to the back of the heels and a fishing lure-inspired charm.
The earthy colorway draws inspiration from the waters of Slovenia's Lake Bled and the global "Gone Fishing" that captures Doncic's joy for fishing and boating.
Jordan Luka 4 "Space Navigator"
The Jordan Luka 4 "Space Navigator" dropped on April 8, 2025. The shoes had a retail price of $135 in adult sizes, but are currently marked down to $94 (30% off) at Dick's Sporting Goods. While that is not as big a discount as the "Gone Fishing" colorway, it is still a major sale.
The "Space Navigator" colorway sports a Barely Green upper, accentuated by Vapor Green accents. Black and Cement Grey provide a strong contrast while also calling back to previous Jordan Brand sneakers. silhouette.
The waters of Slovenia's Lake Bled inspired the design. Even better, the all-green colorway is a play on Doncic's love of bright colors.
Fans can expect Jordan Brand to drop more exciting colorways of Doncic's fourth signature basketball shoe. In the meantime, this is a great opportunity to buy Doncic's sneakers at a discount.
