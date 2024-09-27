Nikola Jokic Debuts First Signature Sneaker at Nuggets Media Day
The Denver Nuggets hosted their annual media day on Thursday, and the event led to many viral moments. In addition to seeing new and familiar faces back in the Mile High City, fans gathered a lot of useful information.
For example, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic rocked a new beard and coined his go-to shot, the "Sombor Shuffle." Best of all, Jokic quietly debuted his first signature sneaker ahead of the upcoming NBA season.
After starting his NBA career with Nike, Jokic signed a signature sneaker deal with the Chinese brand performance footwear brand 361° in 2023.
Throughout last season, the three-time NBA MVP wore a modified version of the 361 Big3 Future basketball shoe. His player-exclusive colorways paid homage to his children's favorite television show.
At the time of the announcement, Jokic said his first signature sneaker with 361 would be made public soon. Fast forward roughly nine months, and fans have been treated to their first look at the unreleased basketball shoe.
Currently, details for Jokic's debut hoop shoe remain limited. There is no official name, tech specs, or release information. However, we can see from yesterday's pictures that the white and black colorway includes Jokic's signature logo on the tongues and heels of the mid-cut model.
Jokic and his teammate Aaron Gordon both have signature lines with 361. That makes the Nuggets one of just six NBA teams to have two players with signature sneaker deals, and they are both with the same brand (only the Phoenix Sun's Kevin Durant and Devin Booker with Nike are comparable).
While athletes and fans wait to learn more about Jokic's first signature sneaker, they can expect the big man to debut several colorways throughout the season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.