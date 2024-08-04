Noah Lyles Wins 100-Meter Gold in Adidas Y-3 Spikes
The world's fastest man is an American - and an adidas athlete. On Sunday, Noah Lyles won the gold medal in the men's 100-meter dash by just five-thousandths of a second. The Florida native set a personal best with a 9.79 time.
Lyles made Olympic track and field history as well as footwear history. The 27-year-old sports icon wore the adidas Adizero Y-3 spikes on the track at Stade de France.
Y-3 is one of the most successful collaborators in the adidas famly. The "Y" stands for Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, with the "3" representing the three stripes in the adidas logo. Lastly, the dash represents the bond between the two partners.
Y-3 incorporates tech wear into unexpected designs and technical fabric blends, futuristic silhouettes, and utilitarian details in their designs. Naturally, Lyles wore the most fashionable track spikes adidas had to offer.
Alberto Uncini Manganelli, General Manager of Running & Credibility Sports at adidas, said: "With today's win, and everything he has achieved in his career so far, Noah has cemented his greatness and place as one of the leading athletes in the world. We're proud to have been able to support him on every step of his journey since our partnership began in 2016."
Speaking after his medal-winning effort, Lyles said: "The last three years have all been leading up to today. After Tokyo, I knew the journey heading into Paris was going to be tough. The pressure was always going to be bigger than in 2021. But I put in the work and trained harder than I ever had before. Being able to call myself the world's fastest man, it's a special feeling."
Athletes and fans can shop Y-3 as well as track and field gear on the adidas website. The 2024 Paris Olympics are far from over, and more sneaker history will be made. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
