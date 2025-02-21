The adidas Harden Volume 9 "Pearlized" drops this weekend
Every Spring, NBA fans can count on James Harden to help the LA Clippers make a playoff push and debut his latest signature sneakers. Harden's ninth signature adidas basketball shoe arrived earlier than usual and has not disappointed.
The adidas Harden Volume 9 (stylized the Harden Vol 9) has already dropped in two colorways, and now a third is hitting shelves tomorrow.
The "Pearlized" colorway is a white and black style that Harden debuted on the court last month against the Portland Trail Blazers. Much to the delight of athletes and fans, the kicks are dropping Saturday.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "Pearlized" colorway is dropping for $160 in adult sizes on Saturday, February 22.
The shoes are dropping at at 3:00 a.m. EST on the adidas website and 10:00 a.m. EST at Foot Locker. Either way, online shoppers must wake up early to buy the basketball shoes.
The "Pearlized" colorway features a Cloud White on the Air Vents upper that sits over the Core Black Grid Mesh ventilation system. Lastly, hits of Screaming Green appear throughout the silhouette.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 combines BOOST and Lightstrike in the midsole providing lightweight energy return to propel athletes towards the hoop. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole gives the traction needed to pull up and drain threes from deep.
So far this season, the adidas Harden Vol 9 is a favorite of a new wave of NBA and college players sponsored by adidas. Best of all, more colorways are dropping throughout 2025.
Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
