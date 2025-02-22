Jaylen Brown unveils 2 unreleased colorways of his futuristic sneakers
Just a few months after leading the Boston Celtics back to the glory land and earning NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown shook up the sneaker industry.
Brown turned down $50 million in potential endorsement deals to launch his own sneaker brand in September 2024. The performance brand, 741, marked a bold new chapter in Brown's career.
So far this season, we have seen the Celtics guard debut the brand's first basketball shoe and apparel collections. The 741 Rover is easily the most futuristic-looking shoe on the market.
Currently, fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes and $70 in big kid sizes on the 741 website. Best of all, more colorways are slated to drop in the near future.
Last night, Brown hosted a star-studded event at the Museum of Science. Media, fans, and even Bill Nye the Science Guy were there for the debut of the "White Noise" colorway.
According to Brown, the inspiration for the "White Noise" colorway was clear. "People are still asleep, and if they want to sleep, let 'em. I’ll even play them some White Noise," said the Celtics guard.
In addition to the white kicks, Brown showed off another released colorway that he debuted during the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. He said, they still don't have a name, but he is "curious to see if fans hhe'sany good ideas."
Building on the momentum from last night's event, morning Brown's 741 CNCPTS pop-up is taking place this morning in Boston. The timing could not be better, as the Celtics are off tonight and host the New York Knicks in a nationally-televised game on Sunday afternoon.
Brown is changing the game with his sneakers. Not only do they feature an advanced design, but his business model is geared to be more equitable for athletes. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is one of the first NBA players other than Brown to lace up the kicks during a game.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
