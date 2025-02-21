Kevin Durant debuts the Nike KD 18 "Texas Longhorns" in Austin
In one of the coolest moments of the NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs hosted the Phoenix Suns in the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The annual rodeo road trip featured a game last night and another matchup tonight.
Of course, Suns forward Kevin Durant has a deep connection to Austin and history in the Moody Center. Durant spent his one collegiate season playing for the Texas Longhorns and has shown love to his alma mater at every turn.
Durant's representation of the Longhorns includes his Nike basketball shoes. The perennial NBA All-Star has the second-longest active signature sneaker line in the NBA (behind Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James).
During last night's game, Durant debuted a player-exclusive colorway of his 18th signature sneaker. The Nike KD 18 has not even hit shelves yet, but Durant already has a "Texas Longhorns" colorway on deck.
While Durant scored 22 points in the losing effort, fans were more impressed with his new kicks. The "Texas Longhorns" colorway featured a white upper contrasted by grey accents and burnt orange detailing. The signature "KD" logo appeared on the tongues.
The Nike KD 18 had a very limited launch at NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the "Black Label" collection but will be released in two new colorways in much larger quantities on April 18, 2025.
Athletes and fans who cannot wait to buy Durant's sneakers can choose from several colorways of the Nike KD17 at or below the retail price on the Nike website.
Durant signed a lifetime sneaker deal with Nike in April 2023. So, the two-time NBA Champion will represent Nike and the Texas Longhorns for life. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
